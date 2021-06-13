Live events Alpine — what’s coming up

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alpine area:

Roswell Invaders at Alpine Cowboys Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Loop Rd, Alpine, TX

Roswell Invaders at Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field, Toyahvale, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm

Sully Showcase Summer 2021 Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 79830 US-90, Alpine, TX

Sul Ross State University is hosting the Sully Showcase for all prospective students. Friday June 25th you can see what the Lobo experience is all about by taking a tour, meeting faculty, and...

Big Bend OctaneFest 2021 Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 W Holland Ave, Alpine, TX

3nd Annual Big Bend OctaneFest is designed for Sport and Exotic vehicle enthusiasts to cruise Big Bend and the surrounding Area and enjoy the West Texas scenic roads. There will be a Show-n-Shine...

Sul Ross State Football vs North American University - HOMECOMING Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Sul Ross State Football vs North American University - HOMECOMING https://srlobos.com/calendar.aspx?id=2769

A Few Too Many at Old Gringo Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine's own power trio with classic rock, pop, boleros and more!