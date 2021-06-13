Cancel
Alpine, TX

Live events Alpine — what’s coming up

Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 8 days ago

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alpine area:

Roswell Invaders at Alpine Cowboys

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Loop Rd, Alpine, TX

Roswell Invaders at Alpine Cowboys at Kokernot Field, Toyahvale, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 07:00 pm

Sully Showcase Summer 2021

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 79830 US-90, Alpine, TX

Sul Ross State University is hosting the Sully Showcase for all prospective students. Friday June 25th you can see what the Lobo experience is all about by taking a tour, meeting faculty, and...

Big Bend OctaneFest 2021

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 511 W Holland Ave, Alpine, TX

3nd Annual Big Bend OctaneFest is designed for Sport and Exotic vehicle enthusiasts to cruise Big Bend and the surrounding Area and enjoy the West Texas scenic roads. There will be a Show-n-Shine...

Sul Ross State Football vs North American University - HOMECOMING

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Sul Ross State Football vs North American University - HOMECOMING https://srlobos.com/calendar.aspx?id=2769

A Few Too Many at Old Gringo

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine's own power trio with classic rock, pop, boleros and more!

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Homes for sale in Alpine: New listings

(ALPINE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Top Alpine news stories

(ALPINE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Alpine. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alpine area, click here.
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Job alert: These jobs are open in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Travel Sonography Tech - $1,925 per week; 3. ANRS Shuttle Driver Student Worker; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. Ultrasound Technician (Ultrsound) Travel Allied - $42.52/Hour $1701/Weekly; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On;
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Top homes for sale in Alpine

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM BUILT HOME with views you will never want to leave behind!! Located at the back of Double Diamond with tons of wildlife, this property offers just over 7 acres, 1996 sqft, & wide open skies. More information coming soon!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT2Rlc3NhJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU9CT1JUWC0xMjQ2NjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> More Info Coming Soon!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jami Gray, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT2Rlc3NhJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU9CT1JUWC0xMjE2MDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 1,412sq.ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on half an acre. Home has had a custom remodel, including laminate wood floors, fresh paint, and all major components have been replaced recently. There is tons of natural light and a semi open floor plan. Outside, there is a 520sq.ft. studio, garage/workshop, large carport, and 2 wells. The covered patio is perfect for watching the West Texas sunsets in the fenced backyard. Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information or a showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stormie McEntire, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT2Rlc3NhJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU9CT1JUWC0xMjI4NDYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This updated century old home has character that you just don't see these days. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home sits on 2 lots that has a gazebo and is zoned C2, business district. New flooring and fresh paint throughout, as well as a brand new AC unit for downstairs and mini split units for Upstairs have been installed!!!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Gonzales, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT2Rlc3NhJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU9CT1JUWC0xMTk3OTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Alpine, TXPosted by
Alpine News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Alpine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alpine: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 2. Athletic Team Bus Drivers -Commercial Driver's License (CDL); 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Pizza Delivery Driver; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits;