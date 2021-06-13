Live events Crescent City — what’s coming up

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Crescent City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

KIDS EAT FREE Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:59 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

CHEF’S CHOICE Purchase any 18” Pizza get a Pitcher of Domestic draft free.

Thrillz Music Festival Bunnell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, FL 32110

Watch 18 Local Artist Perform Across 2 Stages, Eat from some of Flagler's Best Food Trucks & Support Dozens of Local Vendors

Friday Night Racing at The Clip Satsuma, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1009 US-17, Satsuma, FL

Florida Late Models, E-Mods, V-8 Thunder Stocks, Real Stocks, 4 Cyl Gladiators Pit Gate Opens: 4:00pm General Admission Gates Open: 6:00pm Hot Laps Start: 7:00pm Racing Starts: 8:00pm Fees: Pit...

Acoustic Inferno Debut at Log Cabin Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 699 3rd Ave, Welaka, FL

Kicking off July 4th Weekend, join us for the debut of Acoustic Inferno. Lyndsley and Craig are local musicians with years of experience playing in local bands and a variety of musical acts. A few...

Justin Lee Partin Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

Justin Lee Partin will be performing at Renegades on the River in Crescent City, Florida on June 19th, 2021. Show time TBA.