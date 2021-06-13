Live events coming up in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Van Buren County Fair Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1827 AR-16, Clinton, AR

Since 1938, features fun for the entire family, including livestock competition, exhibits, a variety of food, music, midway rides and commercial vendors.

Rumble On the River 2021 Shirley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 241 Ar 330 Hwy S, Shirley, AR

Come join us for the 2021 Rumble On the River bike rally in scenic Shirley, AR. Camp out with us…

things to do in clinton, arkansas Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Clinton, nestled in an Ozark valley along U.S. 65, is a western gateway to Greers Ferry Lake. Manager) at City Hall, Tim Clark, Zoning Official/Code Enforcement, Built & Maintained by Archelon...

Veterans Day Potluck Supper Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

Come one, come all! Veterans Day Potluck Supper. Bring a covered dish to share in a disposable container. We will provide beverages and paper products. More details TBA.

Fairfield Bay City Council Meeting — Eye On Van Buren County Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 385 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

The Fairfield Bay City Council meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 PM in the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.