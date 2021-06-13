Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, AR

Live events coming up in Clinton

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 8 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440u7n_0aT3OdoH00

Van Buren County Fair

Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1827 AR-16, Clinton, AR

Since 1938, features fun for the entire family, including livestock competition, exhibits, a variety of food, music, midway rides and commercial vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084rLd_0aT3OdoH00

Rumble On the River 2021

Shirley, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 241 Ar 330 Hwy S, Shirley, AR

Come join us for the 2021 Rumble On the River bike rally in scenic Shirley, AR. Camp out with us…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIWwM_0aT3OdoH00

things to do in clinton, arkansas

Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Clinton, nestled in an Ozark valley along U.S. 65, is a western gateway to Greers Ferry Lake. Manager) at City Hall, Tim Clark, Zoning Official/Code Enforcement, Built & Maintained by Archelon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUZYu_0aT3OdoH00

Veterans Day Potluck Supper

Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

Come one, come all! Veterans Day Potluck Supper. Bring a covered dish to share in a disposable container. We will provide beverages and paper products. More details TBA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jSh6_0aT3OdoH00

Fairfield Bay City Council Meeting — Eye On Van Buren County

Fairfield Bay, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 385 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

The Fairfield Bay City Council meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 PM in the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.

Learn More
Clinton Journal

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
27
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
Fairfield Bay, AR
Government
City
Fairfield Bay, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Veterans Day#Bay City#Senior Center#Ar#Built Maintained
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton, ARPosted by
Clinton Journal

These houses are for sale in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Clinton area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.