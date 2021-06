Starting next month, over 36 million American households will automatically receive their first advance payment of the 2021 child tax credit. In past years, parents would have received the credit much later, when they file their income tax return the following year. Now, eligible families will get the money in early installments through the second half of 2021, amounting to $3,000 or $3,600 per child by 2022. All working families will get the full credit if they earn less than $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (the amount phases out for higher incomes).