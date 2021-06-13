Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

Spencer events coming soon

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 8 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fz52G_0aT3Ob2p00

Me of My Dreams: Career Ready! Summer Camp

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

This camp is for D/HH youth ages 14-21. Click on cover photo to view the full flyer. Call 304-519-4769 (VP/VRS) or email hottle2000@yahoo.com for more info. Follow the link to register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OO4z9_0aT3Ob2p00

Spencer Farmers Market

Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Location: Bowman Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BErgH_0aT3Ob2p00

Wirt County Fair

Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

Exhibitor will showcase livestock displays and sale, Livestock Show & Showmanship - Rabbits, Carnival Opens, WCHS Band Concert, Bingo, ATV & Garden Tractor Speed Pulls, Little Miss - Mister Wirt...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPiYj_0aT3Ob2p00

I-77 Speedway Racing

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

Racing begins at 7 p.m. General Admission is $15 and free for those 10 and under. Pit passes are $30.

Learn More

11th Annual UBB Miners Memorial 29 - $5,000 to Win

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

I 77 Speedway Fairplain WV Renegades of Dirt Late Models Saturday, July 24th Qualify - 2 Heats - 10 LCR - 12 UBB Miners 29 Memorial - 50 Laps $5,000 to win - $400 to Start

Learn More
Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
21
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Elizabeth, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vrs#Elizabeth Wv Exhibitor#Wchs Band Concert#Bingo#Wv Racing#Speedway Fairplain#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related