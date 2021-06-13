Spencer events coming soon

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

Me of My Dreams: Career Ready! Summer Camp Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

This camp is for D/HH youth ages 14-21. Click on cover photo to view the full flyer. Call 304-519-4769 (VP/VRS) or email hottle2000@yahoo.com for more info. Follow the link to register...

Spencer Farmers Market Spencer, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Location: Bowman Street

Wirt County Fair Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

Exhibitor will showcase livestock displays and sale, Livestock Show & Showmanship - Rabbits, Carnival Opens, WCHS Band Concert, Bingo, ATV & Garden Tractor Speed Pulls, Little Miss - Mister Wirt...

I-77 Speedway Racing Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

Racing begins at 7 p.m. General Admission is $15 and free for those 10 and under. Pit passes are $30.

11th Annual UBB Miners Memorial 29 - $5,000 to Win Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

I 77 Speedway Fairplain WV Renegades of Dirt Late Models Saturday, July 24th Qualify - 2 Heats - 10 LCR - 12 UBB Miners 29 Memorial - 50 Laps $5,000 to win - $400 to Start