Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New River, AZ

New River calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
New River Daily
New River Daily
 8 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYEE6_0aT3OZEF00

Arizona CCW Permit Class $49.99 North Phoenix AZ

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 4044 W Black Canyon Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85086

The CCW Permit Class includes everything except state fees and postage no hidden costs, including free fingerprints no extra $15 hidden fee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1ibT_0aT3OZEF00

Strangeland Gone "Wylde" Returns to Glossy Heifer!

New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

This band has definitely built their fan base up here in North Phoenix! These guys are sure to entertain you! Don't miss Strangeland Gone "Wylde" live at Glossy Heifer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI6Co_0aT3OZEF00

101 Dalmatians Kids

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 42201 N 41st Dr, Anthem, AZ

Join us for Musical Theatre of Anthem's 101 Dalmatians Kids! We cast all youth who audition ages 6-11. This production runs in our summer camp format.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49o3WN_0aT3OZEF00

Mobile Office Hours - Congresswoman Debbie Lesko's office

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 3715 W Anthem Way #110, Anthem, AZ

The office of Congresswoman Debbie Lesko will be at the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce office June 18, 10:00am - 1:00pm. Constituents having difficulties with Social Security, Medicare, veteran...

Learn More

Summer Minis at Musical Theatre of Anthem

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 42201 N 41st Dr, Anthem, AZ

Join us for Musical Theatre of Anthem's Summer Minis Program for 3-5 year olds!

Learn More
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
18
Followers
99
Post
871
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Lesko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Sun Jun#Dalmatians#Anthem#Social Security#Summer Minis Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New River, AZPosted by
New River Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in New River

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in New River, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 3906 W New River Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
New River, AZPosted by
New River Daily

Local price review shows New River diesel price, cheapest station

(NEW RIVER, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater New River area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the New River area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Wayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3906 W New River Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49.
New River, AZPosted by
New River Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in New River Saturday

(NEW RIVER, AZ) According to New River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3906 W New River Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
New River, AZPosted by
New River Daily

Sunday has sun for New River — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEW RIVER, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in New River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New River, AZPosted by
New River Daily

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Associate Sales Agent; 2. Client Service Rep - 100% Remote (immediate openings); 3. Customer Care Representative; 4. Customer Success Advocate; 5. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Bilingual Customer Service Representative Remote; 7. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 8. Inside Sales Associate - Remote AZ; 9. Sales Consultant (Remote); 10. Remote - Medicare Benefit Advisor;