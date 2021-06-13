New River calendar: What's coming up

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River has a full slate of live events coming up.

Arizona CCW Permit Class $49.99 North Phoenix AZ Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 4044 W Black Canyon Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85086

The CCW Permit Class includes everything except state fees and postage no hidden costs, including free fingerprints no extra $15 hidden fee

Strangeland Gone "Wylde" Returns to Glossy Heifer! New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

This band has definitely built their fan base up here in North Phoenix! These guys are sure to entertain you! Don't miss Strangeland Gone "Wylde" live at Glossy Heifer!

101 Dalmatians Kids Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 42201 N 41st Dr, Anthem, AZ

Join us for Musical Theatre of Anthem's 101 Dalmatians Kids! We cast all youth who audition ages 6-11. This production runs in our summer camp format.

Mobile Office Hours - Congresswoman Debbie Lesko's office Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 3715 W Anthem Way #110, Anthem, AZ

The office of Congresswoman Debbie Lesko will be at the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce office June 18, 10:00am - 1:00pm. Constituents having difficulties with Social Security, Medicare, veteran...

Summer Minis at Musical Theatre of Anthem Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 42201 N 41st Dr, Anthem, AZ

Join us for Musical Theatre of Anthem's Summer Minis Program for 3-5 year olds!