Browning, MT

Browning events coming up

 8 days ago

(BROWNING, MT) Browning is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Browning area:

South Fork Two Medicine Ramble — Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Enjoy a lovely stream side ramble along the South Fork Two Medicine river.

Lubec Ridge and Buffalo Lakes Walk

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

This leisurely hike through the Lubec Hills wanders through open meadows, aspen stands, and lodgepole forest before gaining a low ridge with great views of the southern end of Glacier National...

Two Medicine Loop Walk

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Join Peter Metcalf of Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance and Zach Angstead of Montana Wilderness Association on this wonderful loop hike in the northern Badger-Two Medicine area. The hike rambles...

Marias Pass Weed Spray Day

East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 19758-19764 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Help fight the scourge of noxious weeds at the annual Marias Pass Spray Day. Meet at Marias Pass parking lot on Highway 2 at 8:30 a.m. Bring your backpack sprayer and protective equipment...

Browning, MT
ABOUT

With Browning News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Browning, MTPosted by
Browning News Alert

Sunday sun alert in Browning — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROWNING, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Browning. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.