Browning events coming up

These events are coming up in the Browning area:

South Fork Two Medicine Ramble — Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Enjoy a lovely stream side ramble along the South Fork Two Medicine river.

Lubec Ridge and Buffalo Lakes Walk East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

This leisurely hike through the Lubec Hills wanders through open meadows, aspen stands, and lodgepole forest before gaining a low ridge with great views of the southern end of Glacier National...

Two Medicine Loop Walk East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Join Peter Metcalf of Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance and Zach Angstead of Montana Wilderness Association on this wonderful loop hike in the northern Badger-Two Medicine area. The hike rambles...

Marias Pass Weed Spray Day East Glacier Park Village, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 19758-19764 US-2, East Glacier Park, MT

Help fight the scourge of noxious weeds at the annual Marias Pass Spray Day. Meet at Marias Pass parking lot on Highway 2 at 8:30 a.m. Bring your backpack sprayer and protective equipment...