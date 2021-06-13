Cancel
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson events coming soon

West Jefferson News Watch
 8 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) West Jefferson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

Taylon Hope @ Saloon Studios

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

Taylon Hope is a Solo Country and Christian artist from b'West Jefferson, North Carolina'

Farm Tour: Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy

Crumpler, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 960 Roy Goodman Road, Crumpler, NC 28617

Meet the Goats, See the Cheese-making Room, and Sample Their Variety of Goat Cheeses

Family Game Night

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 N Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Starting this Wednesday: Family Game Night! Bring your own board games and your family or pick from a selection of our own. Also we will be doing a learn to play feature game every month. This...

The Agee Family

Lansing, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1028 Deep Ford Rd, Lansing, NC

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Rug Hooking Landscape Workshop

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Instructor: Cheryl Roberts Level: All Workshop Fee: $75 Join Cheryl in learning how to begin rug hooking a 11.5"x18" landscape. Rug hooking is both an art and a heritage craft. Come learn this...

ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

