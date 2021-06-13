West Jefferson events coming soon

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) West Jefferson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

Taylon Hope @ Saloon Studios West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

Taylon Hope is a Solo Country and Christian artist from b'West Jefferson, North Carolina'

Farm Tour: Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy Crumpler, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 960 Roy Goodman Road, Crumpler, NC 28617

Meet the Goats, See the Cheese-making Room, and Sample Their Variety of Goat Cheeses

Family Game Night West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 N Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Starting this Wednesday: Family Game Night! Bring your own board games and your family or pick from a selection of our own. Also we will be doing a learn to play feature game every month. This...

The Agee Family Lansing, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1028 Deep Ford Rd, Lansing, NC

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

Rug Hooking Landscape Workshop West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Instructor: Cheryl Roberts Level: All Workshop Fee: $75 Join Cheryl in learning how to begin rug hooking a 11.5"x18" landscape. Rug hooking is both an art and a heritage craft. Come learn this...