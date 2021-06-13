Live events Ulysses — what’s coming up

(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

United Methodist Women's Bazaar and Turkey Dinner Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 S Main St # B, Ulysses, KS

United Methodist Women's Bazaar and Turkey Dinner Phone : 620-356-4700 (Always call and confirm events.)

Ulysses Fall Fest Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Ulysses, KS

Fall comes alive in downtown Ulysses with a Car Show, a Safety Fest, vendors and entertainment. Bring the whole family and plan to spend the day, there will be something for everyone!

S1-L1-2021 - Ulysses, KS 2021 Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:40 AM

Address: 204 E Wheat Ave, Ulysses, KS

Meeting Dates From Jun 07, 2021 to Jun 17, 2021 Each Monday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM Each Tuesday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM Each Wednesday from 08:00 AM to 08:40 AM

CHURCH FAMILY DAY AT THE PARK Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 1039 W City Limits St, Hugoton, KS

We will gather at the city park following the Sunday morning service. We will provide hamburgers and hotdogs, chips and bottle water. If you would like to bring something else to share, please...

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

THIS EVENT IS OPEN FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY. VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION IS NOT AVAILABLE. Facilitated by Jed Dearybury, co-author of The Playful Classroom CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...