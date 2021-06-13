Cancel
Stigler, OK

Live events coming up in Stigler

 8 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stigler calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stigler:

Tanglewire Band

Porum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 427381 Texanna Rd, Porum, OK

For the first time, we present the Tanglewire band. No cover, however, if you would like to reserve a table or VIP Seating, prices are as follows: Table for 4 $30; Table for 6 $45; Table for 8 $60

Roundup Club Open Rodeo

Stigler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 204 E Main St, Stigler, OK

FIRST Week-end in August Gates open a 6:pm Rodeo Starts at 8:00 pm Bareback Riding, Calf roping, Girls Breakaway, Ranch Bronc. Team Roping, Barrell Racing, Jr. Barrell Racing, Bull ridding

PADI Underwater Navigator

Gore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK

Be the scuba diver everyone wants to follow because you know where you are and where you’re going. The PADI Underwater Navigator course fine-tunes your observation skills and teaches you to more...

Full Tilt Band

Porum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 427381 Texanna Rd, Porum, OK

Full Tilt will rock the stage July 3rd. $5 Cover, or reserve your table today which includes door cover charge. VIP seating is limited. Table for 4 $75; Table for 6 $120; Table for 8 $150

Boone Mendenhall & The War Horse Band

Porum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 427381 Texanna Rd, Porum, OK

Boone Mendenhall & The Warhorse Band is Back by popular demand. $5 Cover, or reserve your table which includes door cover. VIP Seating limited. Table for 4 $50; Table for 6 $75; Table for 8 $100

ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

