Yerington, NV

What’s up Yerington: Local events calendar

Yerington Updates
 8 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Live events are coming to Yerington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yerington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbdsa_0aT3Nnfk00

Night in the Country Nevada 2021

Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Us Highway 95a E, Yerington, NV

Music event in Yerington, NV by Marília Mendonça em Bruxelas 2021 on Tuesday, June 22 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbCW9_0aT3Nnfk00

Intero's 5k for Breast Cancer

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1362 U.S. Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Join Intero Real Estate for our 5k for Breast Cancer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVWj8_0aT3Nnfk00

"Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Carson City

Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHadJ_0aT3Nnfk00

Dangberg Art Round Up

Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1602 Esmeralda, Minden, NV 89423

Come to CVIC Hall in Minden for an evening of history, music and art to help fund restoration projects at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uMQ2_0aT3Nnfk00

N4WDA 5th Silver State Poker Run

Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton, NV

The Silver State Poker Run is an off road rally on historic public and private roads and trails in the Dayton/Virginia City area. The event is open to Jeeps, trucks, ATVs, and UTVs...

Yerington, NV
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

