Ironwood, MI

Events on the Ironwood calendar

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 8 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ironwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ironwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43il6r_0aT3Nmn100

Iron County Farmers Market

Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 13420 10th Ave N, Hurley, WI

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwuF1_0aT3Nmn100

Ironwood- Hurley Rotary Club Tournament

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ironwood- Hurley Rotary Club Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Ironwood- Hurley Rotary Club Tournament, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfOH6_0aT3Nmn100

Private Wedding

Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 201 Iron St, Hurley, WI

Private Wedding at Iron County Memorial Building, 201 Iron St, Hurley, WI 54534, Hurley, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcrKr_0aT3Nmn100

Gogegic County Fair

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 648 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

This event showcases products like Spectrum Entertainment Carnival Rides, Harness Racing, Grandstand Concerts and shows, Horse shows, Ground Entertainment and even much more etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjz0U_0aT3Nmn100

Open House Celebration

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 460 W Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

We welcome everyone in our community to help us celebrate at our OPEN HOUSE on Friday, June 18th from 11am - 1pm. Join us for our Ironwood Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at 11:30am. LIVE...

