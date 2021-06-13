Cancel
Zuni, NM

Zuni events calendar

Zuni News Watch
(ZUNI, NM) Zuni is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zuni:

Annual Gurley Motor Co. Route 66 Car, Truck & Street Rod Show

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Freedom Ride, Flight & Cruise which is held the last Friday-Sunday of July every year in Gallup NM. Links and info for entire event is...

Creative Corner

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube every Monday at 4:00 p.m. Create your own art using materials found around your home! Courses are geared towards individuals approximately 15-years...

USA (Poock/MO – Navajo) 21-06a

Sanders, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Open for MU (Missouri State) students and four LA/SA DVMS and techs. Volunteers will run animal health clinics and to minister to the Navajo community in Sanders, AZ. Ministry focus will be on...

Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 206 W Coal Ave #6306, Gallup, NM

Have a desire to understand more deeply the Native American culture in the US? Since 1922, the town of Gallup in the northwest has been celebrating its tribal community and Native Americans with...

Magical Drafts & Potions 101

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary Friday, June 25th at 5:00 p.m. for this month’s magical adventure as we brew our own Harry Potter themed magical drafts & potions. Learn how to brew Liquid...

ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

1. 4 Weekends Beginners Adobe Photoshop-1 Training Course Gallup; 2. Houck Memorial Day ceremony; 3. First Nations Fire & Glory New Mexico Invasion; 4. Camp Meeting 2021; 5. Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only.;