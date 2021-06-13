Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, NC

Live events coming up in Cherokee

Posted by 
Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 8 days ago

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are coming to Cherokee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBTs0_0aT3Nj8q00

Jeff Dunham

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Gametime is offering last-minute theater tickets to Jeff Dunham at Harrah's Cherokee in Cherokee, NC

Learn More

In This Moment

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Ticket listings for In This Moment (21+ Event) at Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, NC on 11/13/2021

Learn More

Primus - A tribute to kings Cherokee, NC

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 • 7:00 PM Primus is a classic example of what happens when a group combines the classics of alternative rock and thrash with experimental funk. The band has been active since the mi…

Learn More

Jon Reep Cherokee

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Ticket listings for Jon Reep at Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, NC on 6/26/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fM6if_0aT3Nj8q00

Summer Youth Camp

Whittier, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Youth Camp is a great experience and we would love for your child to enjoy it. Registration is limited and early bird is $149 per child before June 1 after that it goes up to $169. Let us know as...

Learn More
Cherokee Daily

Cherokee Daily

Cherokee, NC
34
Followers
99
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee, NC
Government
City
Cherokee, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Dunham
Person
Jon Reep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alternative Rock#Casino#Sun Nov 11#Nc Gametime#Harrah#Nc Ticket#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Check out these Cherokee homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Immaculate and Pristine custom built 3BD/3.5BA log home located in the quiet community of Black Bear Ridge in Maggie Valley! This masterpiece boasts incredible
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Trending local news in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) The news in Cherokee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cherokee area, click here.
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Homes for sale in Cherokee: New listings

(CHEROKEE, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Check out these houses for sale in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) Looking for a house in Cherokee? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.