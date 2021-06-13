Live events coming up in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are coming to Cherokee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee area:

Jeff Dunham Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Gametime is offering last-minute theater tickets to Jeff Dunham at Harrah's Cherokee in Cherokee, NC

In This Moment Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Ticket listings for In This Moment (21+ Event) at Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, NC on 11/13/2021

Primus - A tribute to kings Cherokee, NC Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 • 7:00 PM Primus is a classic example of what happens when a group combines the classics of alternative rock and thrash with experimental funk. The band has been active since the mi…

Jon Reep Cherokee Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Ticket listings for Jon Reep at Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, NC on 6/26/2021

Summer Youth Camp Whittier, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Youth Camp is a great experience and we would love for your child to enjoy it. Registration is limited and early bird is $149 per child before June 1 after that it goes up to $169. Let us know as...