Everett calendar: What's coming up

(EVERETT, PA) Live events are coming to Everett.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Everett area:

Painting with Sphero Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 137 E Main St, Everett, PA

Come to the Everett Free Library to play with our robot, Sphero and make a one of a kind work of art! Registration is not required, but priority will be given to those who register ahead. To...

Warrior Flow Yoga Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 3600 Black Valley Rd, Everett, PA

Lay down your mat and flow. Our barn yoga classes are for all skill levels and focus on the beauty of being here, alive, and outside. For guests staying at River Mountain! Join us on our outdoor...

Youth Voucher Giveaway Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The Downtown Bedford Inc. Farmers Market celebrates our community's Youth Day at the Bedford Farmers Market from 9am to 1pm. Vouchers will be given to youth on a first-come, first-served basis...

NRA CCW Instructor Course Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 114 E 1st St, Everett, PA

The course teaches and develops NRA Certified Instructors to possess the knowledge, skills, and attitude to instruct the NRA CCW Course. Basic Instructor Training and completion of the NRA CCW...

Wild West Weekend, Old Bedford Village Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Sawblade Rd, Bedford, PA

Wild West Weekend, Old Bedford Village A living history museum located in the Allegheny Mountains of PA, Old Bedford Village has captured life from 1750-1900. Come try "life in the PAST lane...