Everett, PA

Everett calendar: What's coming up

Everett Updates
 8 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Live events are coming to Everett.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Everett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9UhH_0aT3NiG700

Painting with Sphero

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 137 E Main St, Everett, PA

Come to the Everett Free Library to play with our robot, Sphero and make a one of a kind work of art! Registration is not required, but priority will be given to those who register ahead. To...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6ktR_0aT3NiG700

Warrior Flow Yoga

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 3600 Black Valley Rd, Everett, PA

Lay down your mat and flow. Our barn yoga classes are for all skill levels and focus on the beauty of being here, alive, and outside. For guests staying at River Mountain! Join us on our outdoor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EqGP_0aT3NiG700

Youth Voucher Giveaway

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The Downtown Bedford Inc. Farmers Market celebrates our community's Youth Day at the Bedford Farmers Market from 9am to 1pm. Vouchers will be given to youth on a first-come, first-served basis...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQWfA_0aT3NiG700

NRA CCW Instructor Course

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 114 E 1st St, Everett, PA

The course teaches and develops NRA Certified Instructors to possess the knowledge, skills, and attitude to instruct the NRA CCW Course. Basic Instructor Training and completion of the NRA CCW...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pve2m_0aT3NiG700

Wild West Weekend, Old Bedford Village

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Sawblade Rd, Bedford, PA

Wild West Weekend, Old Bedford Village A living history museum located in the Allegheny Mountains of PA, Old Bedford Village has captured life from 1750-1900. Come try "life in the PAST lane...

Everett, PA
With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Everett, PA
Everett Updates

Top homes for sale in Everett

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great in-town location on this ranch home!! It offers a living room with large picture window, kitchen, three bedrooms and a full updated bath on the main level. The full basement has a large finished family room with built in cabinets, another full bath and walk-out to the exterior. Front covered porch, rear deck and storage shed. Updated 200-amp electric, oil forced air heat, central air-conditioning and off-street parking. Convenient location and close to all amenities! One-story living!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sean Bardell, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty at 814-623-8622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Come see this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Charming House on 1.3 acres in Colerain Township. This property sits on a corner lot. Sun porch in the front of the house for you to enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the beautiful views. Eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, 2 laundry rooms. 3 Full bathrooms. Partial finished basement with wood burner. Garage and outbuildings. Enjoy taking evening walks down a Country Road right beside house. Living in the Country at its finest. Lot beside house could be sold separately.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Faith Zembower, Coldwell Banker SKS Realty, LLC at 814-623-7009</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Make it the way you want!! Possibilities are endless. This large 2 story home has spacious rooms situated on 1.5 acres just out of downtown Bedford. Main level foyer, flowing into the living room and dining area. Great kitchen space with a pantry. First floor full bathroom. Workshop/utility room going outside to your side patio. Second floor you can use your imagination!! Could potentially be 5 bedrooms with another full bath... or could be a great room with multiple bedrooms.. or a large master suite with guest area. Great outdoor space with a shed. You do the finishing touches!! Come on what are you waiting on.. your home sweet home is waiting for you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Barfield, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty at 814-623-8622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Step back in time with this 2 story Colonial home in Historic Bedford. Nestled in the beautiful rural countryside of Bedford County yet just a few miles from downtown Bedford where there are many shops, restaurants and historic sites. Close to schools, hospital and grocery stores. Surrounded by natural beauty this 2 bedroom 1 bath house awaits your personal touches. This house sits on 1 acre of land. Motivated Seller. Bring offers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Richard Coble, Re/Max Olde Towne Realty at 814-623-6700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>