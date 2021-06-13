Events on the Dillon calendar
(DILLON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Dillon calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dillon:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT
Trivia with Dale is back in full force! Bring a team and a cell phone/tablet with internet access and you're ready! Every Last Thursday around 6, we'll have 3 rounds of trivia and the go big or go...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT
Bannack was the first Territorial Capital of Montana and as such has quite a colorful history. During the September Living History Weekend, this ghost town comes alive once more with working...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT
Date: Jun 30, 2021 2:00 pm to Jun 30, 2021 4:00 pm Location: Bannack State Historic Park, 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT 59725, Dillon, United States Kids Summer Series: Become a Jr Ranger
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT
Hometown Classics, a group of local talented musicians and unique performers will be playing classic country, western, gospel and bluegrass tunes at 7 pm on Saturday, June 26th.All events are...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT
This daylong event children will get to gold pan, compete in traditional Native American games, paint rocks and much more!