Dillon, MT

Events on the Dillon calendar

Posted by 
Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 8 days ago

(DILLON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Dillon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dillon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1Iu0_0aT3NhNO00

SUMMER Trivia with Dale!

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Trivia with Dale is back in full force! Bring a team and a cell phone/tablet with internet access and you're ready! Every Last Thursday around 6, we'll have 3 rounds of trivia and the go big or go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPLsy_0aT3NhNO00

Bannack Living History Event

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Bannack was the first Territorial Capital of Montana and as such has quite a colorful history. During the September Living History Weekend, this ghost town comes alive once more with working...

Kids Summer Series: Become a Jr Ranger

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Date: Jun 30, 2021 2:00 pm to Jun 30, 2021 4:00 pm Location: Bannack State Historic Park, 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT 59725, Dillon, United States Kids Summer Series: Become a Jr Ranger

Hometown Classics at Bannack State Park

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Hometown Classics, a group of local talented musicians and unique performers will be playing classic country, western, gospel and bluegrass tunes at 7 pm on Saturday, June 26th.All events are...

Kid’s Day

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

This daylong event children will get to gold pan, compete in traditional Native American games, paint rocks and much more!

Dillon, MT
ABOUT

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Territorial Capital#Mt Hometown Classics#Native American
Dillon, MT Posted by
Take a look at these homes for sale in Dillon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a home with a creek, trees and green grass in Beaverhead County? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1404 sf home with a 2 car attached garage, sits on 5.388 irrigated acres on Blacktail Deer Creek. An added bonus - a 960 sf guest cabin with a studio apartment and a shop/office. Blacktail Deer Creek meanders through the trees with beautiful views of the Blacktail and other mountain ranges. The pastures are irrigated with handline and would make a great spot for a couple of horses. There is a separate fenced area for horses or 4H animals. Located in the popular Blacktail Deer Creek Estates subdivision, this area is surrounded by agriculture and wildlife abound. There is an abundance of deer, elk, moose and antelope and the Centennial & Gravelly mountains are just up the road. Located in the Beaverhead National Forest, this is an area of exceptional outdoor recreation, as it includes an amazingly diverse environment of vegetation, wildlife and waterfowl. Only 5 miles from Dillon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTY4NzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Baldy Mountain Equine Retreat is comprised of 20.6 acres in Southwestern Montana, in the heart of world class fishing and hunting country. Surrounded on three sides by BLM and State lands, this property has privacy and seclusion, only minutes away from the rural town of Dillon, MT and Interstate 15 that runs from Alberta, Canada to Mexico. The indoor arena lets you ride all winter long and the 2 outdoor arenas are set up as a cutting and stock horse training facility, however, it can be utilized for any discipline you prefer. The stunning, custom built, 3000 sf, 3bd 2ba home has an open floor plan with large windows to bring in the natural light and to take advantage of the scenic views of the Beaverhead Valley and the Pioneer Mountains. Baldy is the focal point under the big skies of the Montana landscape. If you are looking for a well-designed horse property, with a single level home, w/in easy access to airports, hospitals and other amenties, call for a showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNDg4NTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Hard to find 4 bedroom/3 bath home in the town of Dillon. This kitchen is huge with a large island, breakfast nook, tons of cabinets, storage and sunshine filling the space. A place for memories to be made for sure! Beautiful built in cabinets and arched doorways throughout the home indicative of the era the home was built.Plenty of room with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms, another bathroom, gathering room, laundry room and extra storage in the basement. Updates have been done throughout making this home ready for you to move in.Fantastic fenced yard with irrigation rights from the ditch at the edge of the property. Fenced yard, dog run, fire pit and fenced garden are a bonus.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marci Almond, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Hamilton at 406-375-0166</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjMxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Location, Location, Location. Looking for a fixer-upper and/or investment property in a great location? This one is for you! Built in 1900, this 3bd, 2ba cottage is located on one of the main streets through Dillon and is close to both the University of Montana Western and to downtown Dillon. Has some new framing, some new siding, new subfloor. Sold "as is."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTcxNDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>