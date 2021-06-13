Bailey calendar: What's coming up

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

The Hundo Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Co Rd 68, Bailey, CO

The Hundo Buffalo Creek Trails - THE HUNDOCHOOSE YOUR WEAPON: 100K or 50K TWO Registration… - June 19, 2021

SRP—Nature Journals Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Join us in person outside as we make nature journals.

Oh Like WOW at Mad Jack's Mountain Brewery, 3-6pm Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Bailey Day 2021 Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4 River Dr, Bailey, CO

The Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce (aka Platte Canyon Chamber) welcomes all to Bailey Day 2021 on Saturday June 19, 2021! Take a step back in time and experience the history of Bailey...

PCACC Monthly Membership Meeting Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 153 Dellwood Dr, Bailey, CO

The PCACC general membership meeting is the second Tuesday of every month at the Platte Canyon Fire Station, 153 Dellwood Drive at Crow Hill.