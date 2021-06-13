Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bailey, CO

Bailey calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 8 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSA16_0aT3Nfbw00

The Hundo

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Co Rd 68, Bailey, CO

The Hundo Buffalo Creek Trails - THE HUNDOCHOOSE YOUR WEAPON: 100K or 50K TWO Registration… - June 19, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGNZi_0aT3Nfbw00

SRP—Nature Journals

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Join us in person outside as we make nature journals.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDcWf_0aT3Nfbw00

Oh Like WOW at Mad Jack's Mountain Brewery, 3-6pm

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Oh Like WOW at Mad Jack's Mountain Brewery, 3-6pm at Mad Jack's Mountain Brewery, 23 Main St, Bailey, CO, US 80421, Bailey, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwZ6g_0aT3Nfbw00

Bailey Day 2021

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 4 River Dr, Bailey, CO

The Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce (aka Platte Canyon Chamber) welcomes all to Bailey Day 2021 on Saturday June 19, 2021! Take a step back in time and experience the history of Bailey...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGDlP_0aT3Nfbw00

PCACC Monthly Membership Meeting

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 153 Dellwood Dr, Bailey, CO

The PCACC general membership meeting is the second Tuesday of every month at the Platte Canyon Fire Station, 153 Dellwood Drive at Crow Hill.

Learn More
Bailey Times

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
6
Followers
90
Post
749
Views
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bailey, CO
Government
City
Bailey, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platte Canyon Chamber#Pcacc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BAILEY, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Coming soon: Bailey events

1. PCACC Monthly Membership Meeting; 2. Bucksnort Saloon 6/13 w/ DUO from Twenty Hands High; 3. GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group; 4. Pack 5 Camping at Wellington Lake; 5. COFA ATV Ride (Tarryall Reservoir);
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Ready for a change? These Bailey jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bailey: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Clinical Nurse Coordinator- Mom/Baby; 3. Marketing Associate; 4. Restaurant General Manager -Southglenn; 5. Administrative Coordinator; 6. Warehouse - Package Handler - $16/hr ($640/wk!) - $1,100+ in Bonuses!; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 8. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train; 9. Entry Level Sales Representative; 10. Medicare Sales Agent;
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Work remotely in Bailey — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train; 2. Remote Position/Work From Home - Agency Customer Service Representative and Back Office Support; 3. Sales & Marketing Rep / Financial Services - Remote w; 4. Sales Associate-Park Meadows, CO; 5. Talent Acquisitions Specialist (WORK FROM HOME);
Bailey, COPosted by
Bailey Times

Get hired! Job openings in and around Bailey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bailey: 1. Perfect Sales Job - $106K + Annually - Remote; 2. Program Manager I - Proposals; 3. Technical Project Manager; 4. Registered Nurse Operating Room Float Pool; 5. Accountants - Salary + Great Benefits Senior & Entry Level Positions; 6. Lead Setter Up To $21/hr, Customer Service/Hospitality Experience Wanted!; 7. Experienced and entry level sales representative; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Positions + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 10. Sales Representative;