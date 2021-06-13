Coming soon: Amery events

(AMERY, WI) Amery is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Amery area:

Amery Woman's Club Arts & Crafts Fair Amery, WI

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

An art & craft fair with a large variety of vendors. Food, and free parking make this an Amery area family tradition. Held at North Park 9am-3pm

Live Music: Alyssa Hanson Duo — Amery Ale Works Amery, WI

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 588 115th St, Amery, WI

Patio is open for another live performance! We've got the Alyssa Hanson Duo here to treat your mind and ears. We'll be treating your belly with delicious craft cocktails, wine, local beer, giant...

Josh White at Waterside Bar and Grill Amery, WI

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Josh White at Waterside Bar and Grill happening at Waterside Bar and Grill, 1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery, WI, US 54001, Amery, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Succulent Make-N-Take Workshop Amery, WI

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 217 Deronda St, Amery, WI

Greetings, Our Savior's WELCA is inviting you to a special event where you'll craft your very own succulent planter on June 13. Jessica Rabe, of Prickly Posy Wandering Workshops, will guide you...

FREE Cruise-In Car & Motorcycle Show at Music On The River! Amery, WI

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: WI-46, Amery, WI

Join Amery Chevrolet as we host our FREE Cruise-In Car & Motorcycle Show at Music on the River. People's Choice Winners receive a trophy! Event starts at 5:00PM, cruise-in starts at 4:30PM.