Rotonda West, FL

Coming soon: Rotonda West events

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 8 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Rotonda West calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rotonda West area:

Monday Night Dinner

Rotonda West, FL

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

AUCE Spaghetti The Public is invited! Gratuities are not included in the price of any meal. Thank you!

Jonny Puma @ Artur's Restaurant

Englewood, FL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 70 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

Join me for some live acoustic tunes while you enjoy a delicious meal at Artur's.

Veterans Centennial Cruise

Placida, FL

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 3406 Indiana Rd, Placida, FL

Join us as we celebrate our veterans with a motor vehicle parade and car show, with music, concessions, and family-friendly activities! The Veteran's Centennial Cruise (licensed motorized...

Savannah Brister Live

Englewood, FL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1975 Beach Rd, Englewood, FL

Please help us welcome, Savannah of The Voice Season 16!! She will be performing live while vacationing here with family and friends, after a busy year of music and graduation. Please come join us...

Father's Day Tournament

Rotonda West, FL

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 80 Clubhouse Rd, Rotonda West, FL

Father's Day Tournament at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 09:00 am

Rotonda West, FL
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

