What’s up Beaver Dam: Local events calendar

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Live events are coming to Beaver Dam.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

Gerald Crabb Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 5508 KY-1245, Beaver Dam, KY

Gerald Crabb Singing & Preaching: Echols Daystar Church Of God: 5508 St. Route 1245, Beaver Dam, KY 11:00 AM

Cain LIVE @ Hartford Christian Church Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 Walnut St, Hartford, KY

Join Us For a FREE Concert Featuring Contemporary Christian Artist, CAIN When: Friday, July 23, 2021 7:00 pm Where: Hartford Christian Church 122 Walnut St, Hartford, KY 42347 Space is limited...

Robert Montgomery Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6210 US-62, Beaver Dam, KY

Robert Montgomery takes you back to pre-WWII style country music with his renditions of knockdown banjo and singing from the likes of Uncle Dave Macon and Louis Marshall ...

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I’M EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE: The (Make a) Stegosaurus and (Enjoy) Ice Cream Workshop! DATE/TIME/PLACE: Saturday, June 19, 10am at the OC HUB which is located near Soreheads Gifts & Sundries on Peach...

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest featuring: SEBASTIAN BACH, Lita Ford, and BulletBoys