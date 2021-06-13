Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

What’s up Beaver Dam: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 8 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Live events are coming to Beaver Dam.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKgl4_0aT3NZGS00

Gerald Crabb

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 5508 KY-1245, Beaver Dam, KY

Gerald Crabb Singing & Preaching: Echols Daystar Church Of God: 5508 St. Route 1245, Beaver Dam, KY 11:00 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvCBm_0aT3NZGS00

Cain LIVE @ Hartford Christian Church

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 Walnut St, Hartford, KY

Join Us For a FREE Concert Featuring Contemporary Christian Artist, CAIN When: Friday, July 23, 2021 7:00 pm Where: Hartford Christian Church 122 Walnut St, Hartford, KY 42347 Space is limited...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irY2f_0aT3NZGS00

Robert Montgomery

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6210 US-62, Beaver Dam, KY

Robert Montgomery takes you back to pre-WWII style country music with his renditions of knockdown banjo and singing from the likes of Uncle Dave Macon and Louis Marshall ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026KlZ_0aT3NZGS00

(Make a) Stegosaurus & (enjoy) ice cream!

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I’M EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE: The (Make a) Stegosaurus and (Enjoy) Ice Cream Workshop! DATE/TIME/PLACE: Saturday, June 19, 10am at the OC HUB which is located near Soreheads Gifts & Sundries on Peach...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd2pg_0aT3NZGS00

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest featuring: SEBASTIAN BACH, Lita Ford, and BulletBoys

Learn More
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
39
Followers
92
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lita Ford
Person
Sebastian Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Hartford Christian Church#Ky 42347 Space#Oc#Bulletboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

These jobs are hiring in Beaver Dam — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Beaver Dam-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Remote - Part Time & Full Time Openings; 2. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 6. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 7. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;