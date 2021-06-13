Sioux Center calendar: Events coming up

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux Center:

Color Analysis with Deb Vogel Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Color has a language all its own. Every color ‘speaks’ to us by how it makes us feel and how we react to it. Some of us can spend a great deal of time trying to harmonize the right shades of paint...

Sioux County Youth Fair Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 701-1079 13th Ave NE, Sioux Center, IA

Greased Pig Contest Form Open Class Brochure Open Class Registration Form (attach to the BACK of EACH exhibit) Open Class Exhibit Stub (Need 2 copies) Queen Application Little Miss Sioux County...

Soil Painting with Sunday Ford Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Soil painting class with Sunday Ford, Sioux County Conservation Board, Assistant Director/Education Coordinator. Learn about colors and adaptations of Iowa owls and use this knowledge to do an owl...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 251 North Main Avenue, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

ASIST Training | 2 Days | Dordt Ag Stewardship Center, Sioux Center Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 3648 US 75 Ave, Sioux Center, IA 51250

LivingWorks ASIST is a two-day face-to-face suicide prevention workshop featuring powerful audiovisuals, discussions, and simulations.