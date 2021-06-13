Cancel
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center calendar: Events coming up

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 8 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux Center:

Color Analysis with Deb Vogel

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Color has a language all its own. Every color ‘speaks’ to us by how it makes us feel and how we react to it. Some of us can spend a great deal of time trying to harmonize the right shades of paint...

Sioux County Youth Fair

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 701-1079 13th Ave NE, Sioux Center, IA

Greased Pig Contest Form Open Class Brochure Open Class Registration Form (attach to the BACK of EACH exhibit) Open Class Exhibit Stub (Need 2 copies) Queen Application Little Miss Sioux County...

Soil Painting with Sunday Ford

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Soil painting class with Sunday Ford, Sioux County Conservation Board, Assistant Director/Education Coordinator. Learn about colors and adaptations of Iowa owls and use this knowledge to do an owl...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 251 North Main Avenue, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

ASIST Training | 2 Days | Dordt Ag Stewardship Center, Sioux Center

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 3648 US 75 Ave, Sioux Center, IA 51250

LivingWorks ASIST is a two-day face-to-face suicide prevention workshop featuring powerful audiovisuals, discussions, and simulations.

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Weather Forecast For Sioux Center

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sioux Center: Friday, June 18: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Sioux Center

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux Center: 1. Food Service Director - University Campus; 2. Mechanic/Tech $22-26/hr; 3. $438K Earning Potential; 4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 5. Local Class A CDL Driver; 6. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Sioux Center); 7. Class A CDL - Dedicated truck driver - Daimler; 8. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits; 9. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers; 10. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Sioux Center);
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Sioux Center

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux Center: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Mechanic/Tech $22-26/hr; 3. CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE; 4. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 5. Class A CDL Driver ... Home Daily; 6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver; 7. CDL-A Company Truck Driver | Pay Increase - Earn $75k-Year!; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers: Home Weekly - with BONUSES!;
Sioux Center, IA
Sioux Center Daily

Job alert: These Sioux Center jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux Center: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Director of Nursing - $3,217 per week; 2. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Mechanic/Tech $22-26/hr; 5. Amazon Warehouse - Early Morning Shifts; 6. Retail Associate - LeMars; 7. Summer Freezer Worker - Nights; 8. Office Assistant Position; 9. Material Handler/Saw Operator - Days; 10. Rehab Travel Nurse RN - $42.77/Hour $1711/Weekly;