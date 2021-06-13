Coming soon: South Hill events

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are coming to South Hill.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the South Hill area:

Musical Theatre Camp La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Pinkies up! Grab your tea time outfit and join us for dancing, snacks, crafts, and a story! We know your dancer will have so much fun! Register online by clicking the link to our website. ☕️Ages...

Diva Summer Camp La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Snow and ice in July that sounds crazy! But not at Dance it Out! Join us for a frozen filled night full of dance, snacks, crafts, and a story! I wonder if Elsa will stop by. She loves to play...

Rosemont Wine & Art Festival La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1050 Blackridge Rd, La Crosse, VA

Join us for our annual celebration of fine wine and art! Browse displays featuring over 30 regional artists including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Enjoy a full day of wine...

Plants & Handmade Creations South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Come see us at the Lake County Flea Market located at 935 W Atlantic St, South Hill, VA 23970. We will be there from 9:00am to 12:00pm on June 12th offering handmade creations and a beautiful...

Tuesday's Gone – The Ultimate Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 220 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA

This performance has been re-scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tickets purchased for the original show date (7/18/2020) will be honored for the new show date (7/17/2021). If you previously...