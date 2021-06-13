Cancel
South Hill, VA

Coming soon: South Hill events

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are coming to South Hill.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the South Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fl7e_0aT3NXV000

Musical Theatre Camp

La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Pinkies up! Grab your tea time outfit and join us for dancing, snacks, crafts, and a story! We know your dancer will have so much fun! Register online by clicking the link to our website. ☕️Ages...

Learn More

Diva Summer Camp

La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Snow and ice in July that sounds crazy! But not at Dance it Out! Join us for a frozen filled night full of dance, snacks, crafts, and a story! I wonder if Elsa will stop by. She loves to play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNeWg_0aT3NXV000

Rosemont Wine & Art Festival

La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1050 Blackridge Rd, La Crosse, VA

Join us for our annual celebration of fine wine and art! Browse displays featuring over 30 regional artists including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Enjoy a full day of wine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBGaP_0aT3NXV000

Plants & Handmade Creations

South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Come see us at the Lake County Flea Market located at 935 W Atlantic St, South Hill, VA 23970. We will be there from 9:00am to 12:00pm on June 12th offering handmade creations and a beautiful...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjTNZ_0aT3NXV000

Tuesday's Gone – The Ultimate Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 220 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA

This performance has been re-scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tickets purchased for the original show date (7/18/2020) will be honored for the new show date (7/17/2021). If you previously...

Learn More
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

