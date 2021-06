Events on the Oak Grove calendar

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Oak Grove calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oak Grove area:

Father's Day @ Los Parrilleros Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 707 E Main St, Oak Grove, LA

Father's Day @ Los Parrilleros is on Facebook. To connect with Father's Day @ Los Parrilleros, join Facebook today.

Jacob preaching @Start Assembly of God Rayville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 9 Russell Rd, Rayville, LA

Jacob will be preaching at Start Assembly Sunday, June 27th 2021 Start Louisiana

Cool Wine & Designs Rayville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Sip N' Paint event hosted by Jordan Hubbard & The Cool Holdings Group, LLC. An evening of fine wine while stimulating your creativity.

THE SOUTHEAST FEST Concert 2021 Hamburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 501 W Jackson St, Hamburg, AR

THE SOUTHEAST FEST: AFTER PARTY powered by: DRIP BY ZOE & THE REACTION

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...