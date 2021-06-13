Events on the Philomath calendar

(PHILOMATH, OR) Live events are lining up on the Philomath calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philomath:

Planet Booty Returns to Bombs Away Cafe Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2527 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, OR

Sexy Electrofunk from the Bay Area Blasts Back to Bombs Away Cafe in Corvallis, OR

2021 Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 502 S 13th St, Philomath, OR

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo committee will be holding our annual rodeos, as always, the second full weekend in July. The rodeo grounds are at 502 South 13th Street. Rodeo, Carnival, Vendor...

Messy Art Camp: AM Session (for Younger Kids) Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 1620 Applegate St, Philomath, OR

Think: paint, glue, paper scraps, & glitter - all the things kids love to do, but the mess is too much at home. Lots of variety in projects, but you can expect: paintings, watercolor, paper...

Bushcrafter Camp - Corvallis, OR 2021 Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1350 SE Goodnight Ave, Corvallis, OR

Meeting Dates From Aug 16, 2021 to Aug 20, 2021 Each Monday from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Each Tuesday from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Each Wednesday from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Marys Peak Wildflower Search Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: Philomath, OR

Join us on a field trip to the summit of Marys Peak searching for wildflowers. The hike is about 2 miles round trip with a 570 foot gain in elevation. Meet at the campground on Marys Peak at 9:30...