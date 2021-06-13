Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Live events coming up in Magnolia

Magnolia News Beat
 8 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

"Rocky Railway" VBS

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Live and Outside! Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. Children & Youth...

Summer Nature’s Children/Wildlife Fundays

Magnolia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The first 25 children that A.S.A.P. Before June 19, 2021. Email: Carriejonesbrown@sbcglobal.net Phone: (601) 996-1332 Chilita Jones

Chancel Choir

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

The Chancel Choir rehearses in the Choir Room each Wednesday.

Hero Dash Obstacle Course Race 2021

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1068 Dogwood Trail, McComb, MS

Sat 19 Jun, 8:00 AM - 8:00 AM: HERO DASH OBSTACLE COURSE RACE Test your strength and agility at the beautiful Bogue Chitto Water Park for a fun, family-friendly one-day MS Adopt a Hero event...

Grand Masquerade Ball

Mccomb, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 520 South Railroad Boulevard, McComb, MS 39648

Grand Masquerade Ball DJ Swayway & DJ Gp Jay Morris Group will be performing

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia, MS
ABOUT

With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

