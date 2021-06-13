Live events coming up in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

"Rocky Railway" VBS McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

Live and Outside! Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway! On this faith-filled adventure, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. Children & Youth...

Summer Nature’s Children/Wildlife Fundays Magnolia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The first 25 children that A.S.A.P. Before June 19, 2021. Email: Carriejonesbrown@sbcglobal.net Phone: (601) 996-1332 Chilita Jones

Chancel Choir McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

The Chancel Choir rehearses in the Choir Room each Wednesday.

Hero Dash Obstacle Course Race 2021 McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1068 Dogwood Trail, McComb, MS

Sat 19 Jun, 8:00 AM - 8:00 AM: HERO DASH OBSTACLE COURSE RACE Test your strength and agility at the beautiful Bogue Chitto Water Park for a fun, family-friendly one-day MS Adopt a Hero event...

Grand Masquerade Ball Mccomb, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 520 South Railroad Boulevard, McComb, MS 39648

Grand Masquerade Ball DJ Swayway & DJ Gp Jay Morris Group will be performing