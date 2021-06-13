Live events coming up in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Glendive calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glendive area:

MBJ-Wibaux, MT Wibaux, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Orgain Ave, Wibaux, MT

Annual Quilt Show Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Join us for our Annual Outdoor Quilt Show! Vendors, quilters, shoppers, and admirers from near + far are welcome and we can’t wait to see you all! If you are a vendor interested in joining us...

Oceanic Adventures Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 College Dr, Glendive, MT

Join DCC Art Instructor Jen Wheeler in a full week of art camp. Each day will be geared for making fun, colorful projects that you will take home. Oceanic Adventures will be held July 26-29, 2021...

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 W Bell St, Glendive, MT

This is not your average triathlon. You or your relay team will have a scenic journey to the badlands while you kayak, bike and run through Glendive. Your journey will start at the Glendive Boat...

Bingo & BBQ Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1014 W Bell St, Glendive, MT

During Dawson Days, play some bingo for your chance to win prizes! We will have bingo throughout the day for different age groups! Reynolds Market smoker trailer will also be in the parking lot...