Demopolis calendar: What's coming up

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Demopolis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Demopolis:

Watermelon Festival 2021 Thomaston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 Coates Ave, Thomaston, AL

Thomaston Historical Foundation’s first ever Watermelon Festival hosted on June 26th (the last Saturday of June) from 9am-4pm. This is a outside family fun event with food and local vendors from...

UWA Homecoming 2021 Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 100 US-11, Livingston, AL

Save the date for Homecoming in Livingston! Check back often for details and schedule announcements.

The Afterlife Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Foust Dr, Livingston, AL

About This Course: You alone are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Successfully navigating a career in law enforcement is challenging, and preparation for a successful departure after a...

Greensboro - Full Day Indigo Workshop Greensboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

In this full day workshop, participants will explore the wonderful world of Indigo. We’ll begin the day in the studio, discussing various methods of creating an indigo vat, focusing on the ferrous...

Freedom On The River Demopolis, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 302 Maria Ave, Demopolis, AL

The Freedom on the River festival includes fireworks, food, and fun along the banks of the Tombigbee River at the Demopolis City Landing on Commissioners