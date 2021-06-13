Cancel
Houston, MS

Houston events calendar

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 8 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7N9J_0aT3NPRC00

“Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, & Friends” Big On Big Jersey Bash & Fireworks Show

Prairie, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 10514 Alt US-45 North, West Point, MS 39756

“Big Scarr & Friends” BIG ON BIG Jersey Bash & Fireworks Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9GnW_0aT3NPRC00

Flamin Fury 4 miler

Pontotoc, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

The Flamin Fury is a 4 mile run through the orchard, farm fields and small wooded area. This is a very challenging course with hills and valleys mainly on

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xI6p_0aT3NPRC00

Welcome to Jesus Worship Service

Nettleton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 Metts Rd, Nettleton, MS

Back at it! Sunday School 10 AM Worship Service 11AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wy2WU_0aT3NPRC00

Campmeeting 2021

Houston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 123 Co Rd 62, Houston, MS

Religion event in Houston, MS by Branch of The Vine Christian Fellowship Church on Sunday, June 27 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDFDB_0aT3NPRC00

Chicksa District Roundtable

Randolph, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 878 Boy Scout Rd, Randolph, MS

Come join us for Dinner and Roundtable at Camp Yocona on June 17th.

Learn More
Houston, MS
