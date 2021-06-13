Live events on the horizon in Pinckneyville

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Pinckneyville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pinckneyville area:

Hardy Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Hardy is performing on Mon, 30 Aug at the Duquoin State Fair, Du Quoin, IL. Ticket prices of country folk event vary depending on demand but right now you can get them for approximately $24. So...

Corey Evitts at SanDDy's Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Corey Evitts at SanDDy's at Sanddy’s, 1267 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL, US 62832, Du Quoin, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Second-Hand CarTunes (Duo) Pinckneyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Second-Hand CarTunes will be playing their exciting #Top40 act with covers of some of the most famous artists over the last 70 years including: JOURNEY,...

En Vogue Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL

En Vogue SAT, Aug 28, 2021 @ 7:30 PM DuQuoin State Fair, Duquoin, IL

ILCOGYD Summer Camp 2021 :) Pinckneyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 4867 Baptist Camp Rd, Pinckneyville, IL

It's the event of the year we all wait for with GREAT anticipation... YoUtH CaMp!!! Join KCOG as we head out for a week of faith, friends, and fun like you ain't ever been in before! Kids Camp is...