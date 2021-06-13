Coming soon: Marion events

(MARION, KY) Live events are coming to Marion.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Alchoholic Anonymous: Marion Wednesday Nite Group Marion, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 W Carlisle St, Marion, KY

This event listing provided for the Marion community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Adult Summer Reading: Animal Napkin Folding Marion, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 W Carlisle St, Marion, KY

Bring the whole family to learn how to fold paper and fabric napkins into animal shapes! This program is a Tails & Tales event at CCPL.

Fossil Dig Marion, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 204 W Carlisle St, Marion, KY

This enrichment activity will definitely get kids dirty but they will have a blast hunting for fossils and learning about pre-historic animals.

Friends of the Library Meeting Marion, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 W Carlisle St, Marion, KY

Join the Friends of the Library and help plan fundraising events to support CCPL!

Prime Time Family Reading Program Marion, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 131 E Depot St, Marion, KY

Join Us for Story Sharing, Talking About Books, and Family Fun! Children ages 6-10 years old will enjoy discussing stories on topics such as fairness, courage, and dreams. All while improving...