Franklin, NH

Franklin events calendar

Posted by 
Franklin Times
 8 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TECVH_0aT3NL9W00

Health First Family Care Center

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 841 Central St, Franklin, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8QS0_0aT3NL9W00

Rockstar Bingo

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 630 W Main St, Tilton, NH

Our first Rockstar Bingo was a blast so we're doing it again! If you're a music buff or just love naming that tune then this event is for you. Test your knowledge while rocking out to timeless...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjDzM_0aT3NL9W00

Shaking it at the Franklin VFW!

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 Peabody Pl, Franklin, NH

Hell on Heels will be doing our thing at the Franklin VFW on June 26 from 7 to 10! This is open to the public with a $5 cover charge and food will be sold by the United States Veterans Motorcycle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeKk2_0aT3NL9W00

Auditions - Elf the Musical!

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Central St, Franklin, NH

Join us in being apart of our 4th annual joint venture with the Opera House's Festival of Trees! Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223XVA_0aT3NL9W00

2021 Arts and Crafts Fair Franklin, NH

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 21 Church St, Franklin, NH

The Arts and Crafts Fair will be held on July 10, 2021. Come do your shopping from a group of crafters and artisans. Hours: 9am-2pm

Franklin, NH
ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Live Events#Nh#Rockstar Bingo#The Opera House
