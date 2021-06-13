Crystal City calendar: Events coming up

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crystal City:

Vacation Bible School 2021 // I Wonder Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 231 North Park Street, Uvalde, TX 78801

I WONDER // Vacation Bible School. Dates : July 20th - 24th Time : 6pm - 8pm Location : 231 N Park St. For Ages : 4 yr olds - 12 yr olds

TAMIU Unfinished Business (SWTJC) Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 2401 Garner Field Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801

TAMIU's Unfinished Business event is for incoming students seeking to complete admissions, financial aid, and registration procedures.

Graduation Service @ Access Church Eagle Pass Campus Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2805 East Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Did someone in your family graduate? Access Church wants to celebrate them with a Graduation Service!

Revive: A Time of Prayer Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.

Buddy Vargas at Broadway 830/ Uvalde Radio Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Brought to you by winner of Best Internet Radio Station for 2020 , Uvalderadio.net Radio interview 4-5p followed by performance at Broadway 830 7-10p. Country originals, country covers and more.