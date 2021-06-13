Cancel
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 8 days ago

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crystal City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mteKK_0aT3NKGn00

Vacation Bible School 2021 // I Wonder

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 231 North Park Street, Uvalde, TX 78801

I WONDER // Vacation Bible School. Dates : July 20th - 24th Time : 6pm - 8pm Location : 231 N Park St. For Ages : 4 yr olds - 12 yr olds

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVhxa_0aT3NKGn00

TAMIU Unfinished Business (SWTJC)

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 2401 Garner Field Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801

TAMIU's Unfinished Business event is for incoming students seeking to complete admissions, financial aid, and registration procedures.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQW60_0aT3NKGn00

Graduation Service @ Access Church Eagle Pass Campus

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2805 East Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Did someone in your family graduate? Access Church wants to celebrate them with a Graduation Service!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv41p_0aT3NKGn00

Revive: A Time of Prayer

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218G2M_0aT3NKGn00

Buddy Vargas at Broadway 830/ Uvalde Radio

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Brought to you by winner of Best Internet Radio Station for 2020 , Uvalderadio.net Radio interview 4-5p followed by performance at Broadway 830 7-10p. Country originals, country covers and more.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Crystal City, TXPosted by
Crystal City Digest

Crystal City is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Crystal City, TXPosted by
Crystal City Digest

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Crystal City

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Crystal City area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Crystal City area went to El Niño Foods at 915 N 1St Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Shell at 1901 N Us-83, the survey found:
Crystal City, TXPosted by
Crystal City Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Crystal City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Crystal City: 1. Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Travel Allied - $47.01/Hour $1692/Weekly; 2. Part Time Consultant - 100% Work Remotely from home; 3. TX - SLP - Carrizo Springs - $41.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. CDL A Dedicated Team Truck Drivers; 5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 6. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver; 7. Truck Driver CDL A - No Experience Needed!;
Crystal City, TXPosted by
Crystal City Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Crystal City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Crystal City: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,456 per week; 2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver; 6. Mental Health Clinician; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1700 / Week; 9. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 10. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req;
Crystal City, TXPosted by
Crystal City Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Crystal City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Crystal City: 1. Bilingual Clinical Social Worker; 2. Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Travel Allied - $47.01/Hour $1692/Weekly; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,456 per week; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 5. TX - SLP - Carrizo Springs - $41.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 6. CDL A OTR Drivers - Team and Solo - Great Benefits; 7. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 8. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver; 9. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!;