Wickenburg events calendar

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Live events are coming to Wickenburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wickenburg area:

Guided Bird Walk at Hassayampa River Preserve (Registration Required) Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Address: 49614 U.S. Hwy 60 89, Wickenburg, AZ

Join experienced birders Kathe Anderson and Cindy Marple for a guided bird walk to look and listen for breeding residents within the diverse desert riparian habitat of the Hassayampa River...

Guided Dragonfly Walk–REGISTRATION REQUIRED Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 49614 U.S. Hwy 60 89, Wickenburg, AZ

Did you know that almost 50 species of dragonflies and damselflies can be found at the Preserve? Join Ranger Eric for a guided walk along the river and lake trails to explore the fascinating world...

Live in Concert: Collin Raye Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, AZ

Colin Raye Live In Concert November 20, 2021, 7:00 pm Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine Street, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Collin Raye, Born Floyd Elliot Wray on August 22, 1960, in De...

Annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg, AZ

Join cowboy poets the first weekend in December for offerings of poems, songs and ideas with a western theme.

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, AZ

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show information of gun show by date cost contact information & maps of these Arizona gun show locations