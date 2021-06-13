Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

Live events on the horizon in Salida

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 8 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are coming to Salida.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salida:

GOAT YOGA!

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 9582 US Hwy 285, Salida, CO

GOAT YOGA IS BACK! Join us in our barn on Sunday Mornings at 9am, with additional classes coming during the week in June and July. Loads of fun, 10-20 baby goats - serious yoga moves optional...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCiGS_0aT3NIVL00

FILM: Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

An inventive feature documentary capturing the vivid life of Bill Traylor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oce1L_0aT3NIVL00

FILM: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

The presidency of Jimmy Carter and his love of music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2OSp_0aT3NIVL00

Monarch Crest Crank

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 24500 US-50, Salida, CO

The Monarch Crest Crank is a mountain bike event along one of IMBA’s Epic mountain bike trails – The Monarch Crest. This historic fundraiser benefiting The Alliance, which helps victims of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1cbA_0aT3NIVL00

FILM: Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

A story of two of the greatest writers of the past century!

Learn More
Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
13
Followers
107
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Imba#The Monarch Crest#Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Salida calendar: Coming events

1. 25th Annual Colorado Brewer’s Rendezvous; 2. FIBArk! — Thirst Colorado | Serving Up the Colorado Experience | Lifestyle and Craft Libations; 3. CONCERT: Chris Collins with Alexander Mitchell: A Tribute to John Denver; 4. Women’s 3 Day Swiftwater Rescue Clinic ACA L4; 5. MOVIES @ MARVIN: Raya and
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

House-hunt Salida: What’s on the market

(SALIDA, CO) Looking for a house in Salida? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Single-family homes for sale in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salida area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

News wrap: Headlines in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) The news in Salida never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Salida area, click here.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Saturday sun alert in Salida — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SALIDA, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Check out these houses for sale in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) Looking for a house in Salida? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Check out these homes on the Salida market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice size home located on 2 acres on Methodist Mountain. Close to town but with a rural feel. Great decks to take in the view. Low utility bills- solarium provides wonderful natural heat and light. Sauna located on back deck.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terry Deveney, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy0yNTk1ODE3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Rare Opportunity! Rancho Tranquillo: Circa 1946. Cozy cabin/cottage with Mother-in-Law/Airbnb, nestled in quaking aspen grove on the South Arkansas River. Nearly 1 1/2 acres of a rare opportunity to own this Peace on Earth to live, work and play in! Main house with cozy living room, wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with surrounding views, granite countertops, Tuscany styled cabinetry, wide planked eastern pine and oak flooring, large windowed sunroom with panoramic views of south facing park-like setting of aspens, river, wildlife, birds and BLM land! The “Retro-Beach Barn” guest cottage has its own ‘beachy’ living room with gas fireplace, bedroom, retro kitchen and tiled sauna in the cabana bath. Cork, tile, and retro vinyl floors coupled with Eucalyptus and Pine wainscoting walls and ceilings complete this unique space. The remainder of the barn includes a workshop, warm room and studio/storage. Directly between Salida and the Great Divide. Restaurants, groceries, farmers market, crafts and handmade shows, gymkhanas, music and festivals, river sports and FibArk, hot springs, fishing - and - international meeting place for bicyclists, hikers, endurance riders, birds, bears and moose! In the heart and pulse of the ole’ West meeting the adventures of today - You are here! Open the door… Enter Rancho Tranquillo! 1880 - YOU, the next chapter!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Adams, Legacy Properties of Colorado at 719-539-3340</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy01ODIzNzI3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> One of a kind custom home 5 minutes from historic downtown Salida and 20 minutes to Monarch Mountain Ski Area. Projected completion date Spring 2021. Builder providing an allowance to personalize finishes if home is under contract prior to completion of the interior. Home boasts 2300 square feet of well-crafted space, 4 bedroom (first floor master), 2 full baths, eat in kitchen, mud/laundry room with a full utility sink. Second story, EXQUISITE loft area adorned with French doors opens to a private balcony where you can sip on coffee and breathe in the picturesque views of Mt. Shavano. Spacious second level bedrooms also have private balcony. Pella windows strategically placed to capture views and shed full natural light inside. Tile roof, low maintenance stucco exterior with stone accents, 2 car garage and 1-year builder warranty. Located in the newly developing neighborhood of Crossroads Village in Poncha Springs. Home is truly a must see! Call for more information or to schedule a video or personal tour. Home is under construction and all showings must be accompanied by Listing Agent.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kim Wilcoxson, Bliss Realty Group of Central Colorado at 719-530-3111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy05NjA4ODAwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Home on 15 acres in Salida! Perfect for a small ranch or prime for development. Privacy and great location right outside of town. This home sits on 15 acres of pasture & fenced in land. 1,592 square feet and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms allows for plenty of room for the whole family. No HOA or covenants, you can enjoy country living at its best. Surrounded by stunning mountain views on all sides. The home is quite spacious with a large living room with wood stove and newer laminate wood floors. The eat-in kitchen is perfect for meals and sharing stories. Split floor plan has a master bedroom on one side and 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom on the opposite side. A large attached 2 car garage and lots of outbuildings. Make an appointment for a showing today! Bring the horses or your agricultural ideas! Could also be developed into 2 acre parcels. Currently has 1 residential well drilled that is augmented with UAWCD. And another Commercial well permit and augmentation with UAWCD but not drilled yet.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Hughes, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy03ODE2MzUwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Salida

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. Shift Manager; 2. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 3. Driver Residential $4,000 Sign-on Bonus; 4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2080.8 / Week; 5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,944 per week; 6. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,500 per week; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,425/Week - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 9. RN Cardiology Clinic; 10. Night Auditor;
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Salida

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 2. Driver Rolloff; 3. RN IS Clinical Specialist; 4. Warehouse Package Handler; 5. MDS Coordinator (Registered Nurse/RN); 6. Veterinary Technician or Assistant; 7. Raft Guide; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,016 per week; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. Driver Residential $4,000 Sign-on Bonus;
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Get hired! Job openings in and around Salida

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $60.92/Hour $2193/Weekly; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On; 3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,965 per week; 4. Client Service Associate; 5. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 6. Team Member - Urgent Hiring!; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1857.96 / Week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits;