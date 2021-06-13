Live events on the horizon in Salida

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice size home located on 2 acres on Methodist Mountain. Close to town but with a rural feel. Great decks to take in the view. Low utility bills- solarium provides wonderful natural heat and light. Sauna located on back deck.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terry Deveney, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy0yNTk1ODE3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Rare Opportunity! Rancho Tranquillo: Circa 1946. Cozy cabin/cottage with Mother-in-Law/Airbnb, nestled in quaking aspen grove on the South Arkansas River. Nearly 1 1/2 acres of a rare opportunity to own this Peace on Earth to live, work and play in! Main house with cozy living room, wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with surrounding views, granite countertops, Tuscany styled cabinetry, wide planked eastern pine and oak flooring, large windowed sunroom with panoramic views of south facing park-like setting of aspens, river, wildlife, birds and BLM land! The “Retro-Beach Barn” guest cottage has its own ‘beachy’ living room with gas fireplace, bedroom, retro kitchen and tiled sauna in the cabana bath. Cork, tile, and retro vinyl floors coupled with Eucalyptus and Pine wainscoting walls and ceilings complete this unique space. The remainder of the barn includes a workshop, warm room and studio/storage. Directly between Salida and the Great Divide. Restaurants, groceries, farmers market, crafts and handmade shows, gymkhanas, music and festivals, river sports and FibArk, hot springs, fishing - and - international meeting place for bicyclists, hikers, endurance riders, birds, bears and moose! In the heart and pulse of the ole’ West meeting the adventures of today - You are here! Open the door… Enter Rancho Tranquillo! 1880 - YOU, the next chapter!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Adams, Legacy Properties of Colorado at 719-539-3340</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy01ODIzNzI3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> One of a kind custom home 5 minutes from historic downtown Salida and 20 minutes to Monarch Mountain Ski Area. Projected completion date Spring 2021. Builder providing an allowance to personalize finishes if home is under contract prior to completion of the interior. Home boasts 2300 square feet of well-crafted space, 4 bedroom (first floor master), 2 full baths, eat in kitchen, mud/laundry room with a full utility sink. Second story, EXQUISITE loft area adorned with French doors opens to a private balcony where you can sip on coffee and breathe in the picturesque views of Mt. Shavano. Spacious second level bedrooms also have private balcony. Pella windows strategically placed to capture views and shed full natural light inside. Tile roof, low maintenance stucco exterior with stone accents, 2 car garage and 1-year builder warranty. Located in the newly developing neighborhood of Crossroads Village in Poncha Springs. Home is truly a must see! Call for more information or to schedule a video or personal tour. Home is under construction and all showings must be accompanied by Listing Agent.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kim Wilcoxson, Bliss Realty Group of Central Colorado at 719-530-3111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy05NjA4ODAwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Home on 15 acres in Salida! Perfect for a small ranch or prime for development. Privacy and great location right outside of town. This home sits on 15 acres of pasture & fenced in land. 1,592 square feet and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms allows for plenty of room for the whole family. No HOA or covenants, you can enjoy country living at its best. Surrounded by stunning mountain views on all sides. The home is quite spacious with a large living room with wood stove and newer laminate wood floors. The eat-in kitchen is perfect for meals and sharing stories. Split floor plan has a master bedroom on one side and 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom on the opposite side. A large attached 2 car garage and lots of outbuildings. Make an appointment for a showing today! Bring the horses or your agricultural ideas! Could also be developed into 2 acre parcels. Currently has 1 residential well drilled that is augmented with UAWCD. And another Commercial well permit and augmentation with UAWCD but not drilled yet.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Hughes, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUk9DQy9SRWNvbG9yYWRvLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNDQlJDTy03ODE2MzUwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>