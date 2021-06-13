Live events on the horizon in Salida
(SALIDA, CO) Live events are coming to Salida.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salida:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 9582 US Hwy 285, Salida, CO
GOAT YOGA IS BACK! Join us in our barn on Sunday Mornings at 9am, with additional classes coming during the week in June and July. Loads of fun, 10-20 baby goats - serious yoga moves optional...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
An inventive feature documentary capturing the vivid life of Bill Traylor.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
The presidency of Jimmy Carter and his love of music!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 24500 US-50, Salida, CO
The Monarch Crest Crank is a mountain bike event along one of IMBA’s Epic mountain bike trails – The Monarch Crest. This historic fundraiser benefiting The Alliance, which helps victims of...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
A story of two of the greatest writers of the past century!