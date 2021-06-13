Warren events coming soon

(WARREN, AR) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

4th of July Blues Get Down Crossett, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 120 Welifield Rd, Crossett, AR 71635

4th of July Blues Get Down, in Crossett, Arkansas featuring LJ Echols, Hisyde, Kiko, Royal D, Big J and Special Guest: Ricki White

Escape Room @ the Library Hampton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:45 PM

Address: 113 S 2nd St, Hampton, AR

Bring a team of 3-5 people and solve the library's escape room in less than 1 hour to win a prize! Advance registration required, ages 10+ only. Space is limited. Register here...

Origami Animals Hampton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 113 S 2nd St, Hampton, AR

Learn to make several different origami animal figures and bookmarks! Some younger children may require adult assistance. Ages 5+

Indian Artifact Auction by Mike Nichols Auctions Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

Browse unique items for sale online from Mike Nichols Auctions. Shop on Invaluable to search by category, price and more to find what you love.

SouthEast Fest 2021 Hamburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Hamburg Arkansas Southeast Fest Daytime event 11 am to 6 pm Food vendors Entertainment After Party Hamburg Fairgrounds doors Open at 8 pm show starts at 9pm