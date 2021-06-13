Richfield calendar: Coming events

(RICHFIELD, UT) Live events are coming to Richfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

2021 Rocky Mountain ATV Jamboree Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Kathy and I are going to the 2021 Rocky Mountain ATV Jamboree. This will be my fifth year going and Kathy's first. These are guided rides with varying skill levels and terrain. The rides are...

Fish Lake Relay Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The race begins at beautiful Fish Lake and from there, teams of six runners wind their way through Gooseberry, Salina Canyon, and Salina until arriving at the Richfield City Park. Runners “pass...

OH! Shift! Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 44 W 100 N, Richfield, UT

10 slots per session. Registration is available through the ticket link. Join us as we use crystal singing bowls to gently Shift our energies and attune to the divine. Scientific studies show that...

Cove View Senior Amateur Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT

This event is for players 50 and over. 9 am Shotgun Start $65 per player (cart and sack lunch included) Handicap Required Flighted by age: Sr. Flight and Super Senior Flight Closest to the hole...

Richfield Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.