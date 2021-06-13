Nebraska City calendar: Coming events

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Nebraska City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nebraska City:

Nebraska City’s 53rd Annual AppleJack Festival Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

AppleJack Festival takes place every fall in Nebraska City. One of the most popular harvest celebrations in the state attracts up to 80,000 people every year. The festival is dedicated to...

The Chosen Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2400 Central Ave, Nebraska City, NE

This is a community event sponsored by the Bethel Church E-Team and in conjunction with our Annual Summer Fireside Chats. **Free Will donations are appreciated. The $ raised will go toward needed...

Monthly Meeting Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Nebraska Quilt Guilds Nebraska Quilt Shows Nebraska Guild Meetings Nebraska Quilt Guild Speakers Nebraska Quilt Teachers Advertise Or Add Content

International Picnic Day Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2600 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

International Picnic Day is Friday, June 18. Where better to celebrate than at the picturesque Arbor Lodge State Historical Park?! Pack your basket and come explore the grounds, mansion, and...

Mushrooms! Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

It’s not a plant, it’s not an animal — then what is it?? It is the incredible, sometimes edible mushroom! Get a glimpse of the amazing variety of local mushrooms, learn about the wood-wide-web...