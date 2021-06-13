Cancel
Coming soon: Belfast events

Belfast Post
 8 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Belfast has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XntV_0aT3N9e300

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 157 Lincolnville Ave, Belfast, ME

Please visit the American Red Cross Website for more details and to sign up in advance. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPTwL_0aT3N9e300

Mediation & the Art of Conflict Transformation

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

This in-person professional development program explores the basic premises, practices and policies of Mediation and Conflict Transformation. Understanding the underlying assumptions regarding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouv0D_0aT3N9e300

Sea Kayaking: Belfast Maine

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Explore Belfast Harbor with North Star Adventures. We have several options for exploration depending on tide, and weather. Crossing the channel we have the option of paddling down the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEzJW_0aT3N9e300

​Belfast Harbour Fest 2021

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Front St, Belfast, ME

Dear users, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, ​Belfast Harbour Fest 2021 may have been postponed or canceled, please visit the official website to check the latest information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVb0t_0aT3N9e300

"An Evening of One-Acts by Maine Playwrights"

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 17 Court St, Belfast, ME

"An Evening of One-Act Plays," presented by the Belfast Maskers, 7 p.m., Basil Burwell Community Theater (curbside). 619-3256 or info@belfastmaskers.com.

Learn More
Belfast, ME
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

