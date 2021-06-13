Live events on the horizon in Fort Irwin

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Irwin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Irwin area:

The Joe Ferraro Band live again! Newberry Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 44560 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, CA

The Joe Ferraro Band live again! at The Barn - Route 66, 44560 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, CA 92365, Newberry Springs, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 08:00 pm

$25 Paint ‘n’ Sip Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 560 Victor St, Barstow, CA

Join us for a night of “Summer vibes,” art, Instruction by Ms. Kayla. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from bartender or via PayPal link listed below.

Desert Springs Bar and Grill Daggett, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 34805 Daggett-Yermo Rd, Daggett, CA

Desert Springs Bar and Grill is on Facebook. To connect with Desert Springs Bar and Grill, join Facebook today.

Mojave Desert Democratic Club Meeting Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

The Mojave Desert Democratic Club (Progressives of the Desert) serves the area in and around Barstow, California. Meetings are generally held monthly on the 4th Saturday at Los Domingos...

Jerk Pirates Halloween in Calico Yermo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 36600 Ghost Town Rd, Yermo, CA

(Original Post on Jerk Pirates Offroad Group: https://fb.me/e/M6wRFl4L ) everyone is invited and we will have a huge area for everyone to camp... will post coordinates when we get closer to the...