Sitka News Watch

Sitka events coming up

(SITKA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Sitka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sitka area:

Sitka Summer Music Festival

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Sitka community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

$65 SCS Kruzof Boat Cruise

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 Lincoln St, Sitka, AK

Join the Sitka Conservation Society staff as we cruise along the Kruzof Island and view the birds that inhabit it. Tickets are $65 per person and are available for purchase at Old Harbor Books...

Mariner's First Aid & CPR

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka, AK

Date: June 25, 2021 Hours: 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Cost: $125.00 (sales tax included) Location: NSRAA Address: 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd. Sitka, AK 99835 Instructor: Rob Emley Registration: Register online...

Daily Reprieve Group

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The Daily Reprieve Group Sunday meeting is a topic meeting, with the topic coming from Daily Reflections. This is an Open meeting.

