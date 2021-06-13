Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Belle Plaine News Flash
 8 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LHov_0aT3N4EQ00

Heimatfest 2021

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Heimatfest 2021 - Come Home to Celebrate! Heimatfest has something for everyone in the family. Friday night kicks off with a car cruise, food booths, and street dance in downtown Jordan. Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVwJ5_0aT3N4EQ00

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club at Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, United States on Thu Jul 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiNGt_0aT3N4EQ00

Sutton Ridge Farm Hosts-Family Day at the Farm 2021 *Military Appreciation*

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/kG0oTzR The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota (DAV of MN) Foundation is excited to announce the second annual “Military Appreciation Family Day at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVz2x_0aT3N4EQ00

Trinity Lutheran Church

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 W Church St, Belle Plaine, MN

Do you live in or near Belle Plaine, MN? Join us for a witnessing seminar, led by Pastor Jon Leach, where you will learn not only about the mission field in your backyard but also how to apply a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G88ts_0aT3N4EQ00

Recycle & Clean Up Day

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

32nd Annual Recycling & Clean Up Day! Held at the Public Works Facility. Co-hosted by the Belle Plaine Lions Club. Specific information will be shared on this page along with in the Belle Plaine...

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

