Belle Plaine calendar: What's coming up

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

Heimatfest 2021 Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Heimatfest 2021 - Come Home to Celebrate! Heimatfest has something for everyone in the family. Friday night kicks off with a car cruise, food booths, and street dance in downtown Jordan. Saturday...

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

SCS (Tony Molek Solo) - LIVE @ Jordan Supper Club at Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, United States on Thu Jul 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

Sutton Ridge Farm Hosts-Family Day at the Farm 2021 *Military Appreciation* Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/kG0oTzR The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota (DAV of MN) Foundation is excited to announce the second annual “Military Appreciation Family Day at the...

Trinity Lutheran Church Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 W Church St, Belle Plaine, MN

Do you live in or near Belle Plaine, MN? Join us for a witnessing seminar, led by Pastor Jon Leach, where you will learn not only about the mission field in your backyard but also how to apply a...

Recycle & Clean Up Day Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

32nd Annual Recycling & Clean Up Day! Held at the Public Works Facility. Co-hosted by the Belle Plaine Lions Club. Specific information will be shared on this page along with in the Belle Plaine...