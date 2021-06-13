Live events on the horizon in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marathon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marathon:

12th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Fall Conference: Session I Duck Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 61 Hawks Cay Blvd, Duck Key, FL

12th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Fall Conference: Session I is organized by Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) and will be held from Nov 01 - 05, 2021 at Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key...

Florida Keys BrewBQ Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Ocean, 36th St, Marathon, FL

The Florida Keys BrewBQ celebrates great craft beer and BBQ, live local music, fellowship and much more! Please join us the weekend of July 17th & 18th at the beautiful Marathon Community Park in...

4th of July Fireworks Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

In the family-oriented Marathon, the free-admission Sombrero Beach is the site of one of the Keys largest and longest fireworks displays, produced by the City

2021 Cobia Owners Rendezvous Duck Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 61 Hawks Cay Blvd, Duck Key, FL

We are pleased to invite all Cobia Boat Owners to the 4th Bi-Annual Owners Rendezvous hosted in Duck Key, Florida! Thank you to everyone who came out in past years to make those events a success...

The Strat Gathering 2021 Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 30813 Watson Blvd, Big Pine Key, FL

Join Rob Smith In Key West FL, Meet and Greet, Dinner and Drinks! Promotional Gathering. - LIVE TRADING - POSTPONED - REFUNDS ISSUED