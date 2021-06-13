Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield calendar: What's coming up

Litchfield News Beat
(LITCHFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Litchfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:

Get Fit & Have Fun - Community Trail Hike

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield, IL

🍃 🌲 🚤 If you haven't yet had a chance to check out the beautiful trails at the lake, this is your opportunity! This event will be held at the Route 66 Hike & Bike Trails at Lake Lou Yaeger...

Redken Between The Foils

Litchfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 306 North State Street, #2003, Litchfield, IL 62056

This class with become your secret weapon behind the chair.

His & Hers Golf Tournament

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Old Quarry Trail, Litchfield, IL

Save the date! The annual his and hers tournament is coming up. Entry fee is $110 per couple (includes lunch and cart). $20 skins game - optional and $10 per team Mulligans - optional. 27 entries...

Litchfield Pickers Market 2021

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Oct 10, 2021 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm - Are you a fan of vintage items, antiques, and collectibles? If so, you do not want to miss the Litchfield Pickers Market! This event specializes in all items...

HSHS St. Francis Hospital Blood Drive

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL

HSHS St. Francis Hospital Blood Drive Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11 AM – 3:30 PM Please make an appointment to donate at HSHS St. Francis Hospital’s blood drive on Tuesday, June 15th from 11 a.m...

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

