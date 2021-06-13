Rockdale events coming up

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:

Landon Heights (Full Band) @ CAB Backyard Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 N Central Ave, Cameron, TX

Join us for a night of Texas country music as we welcome Landon Heights and his band to Central Avenue Bistro and Marketplace!

Mobile Food Pantry (Central Texas Food Bank) Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 Adams Ave, Cameron, TX

For updates, call the Distribution Programs line at (512) 684-2559. For more information, call the Food Bank's main line at (512) 282-2111 or visit www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/find-food. For...

Blessings from God Food Pantry Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Blessings from God Food Pantry will be passing out food from the mobile pantry at the Yards of Cameron every third Wednesday of the month - 06/22/2021

BELLAMY BROTHERS! Cameron, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 2208 West 4th Street, Cameron, TX 76520

Join us for a night with the Bellamy Brothers and South 77 Band!

Milam County Sheriff's Office Brown Santa Golf Tournament Fundraiser Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Milam County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa 11th annual Golf Tourney. Founded: Dec 2010 by Sheriff David Greene and is run by the dedicated employees of the Milam County Sheriff's Office. Our...