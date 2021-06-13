Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale events coming up

Posted by 
Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 8 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqW4R_0aT3Mzub00

Landon Heights (Full Band) @ CAB Backyard

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 N Central Ave, Cameron, TX

Join us for a night of Texas country music as we welcome Landon Heights and his band to Central Avenue Bistro and Marketplace!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP1A4_0aT3Mzub00

Mobile Food Pantry (Central Texas Food Bank)

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 Adams Ave, Cameron, TX

For updates, call the Distribution Programs line at (512) 684-2559. For more information, call the Food Bank's main line at (512) 282-2111 or visit www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/find-food. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2douQ8_0aT3Mzub00

Blessings from God Food Pantry

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Blessings from God Food Pantry will be passing out food from the mobile pantry at the Yards of Cameron every third Wednesday of the month - 06/22/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSbA4_0aT3Mzub00

BELLAMY BROTHERS!

Cameron, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 2208 West 4th Street, Cameron, TX 76520

Join us for a night with the Bellamy Brothers and South 77 Band!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi8CU_0aT3Mzub00

Milam County Sheriff's Office Brown Santa Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Milam County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa 11th annual Golf Tourney. Founded: Dec 2010 by Sheriff David Greene and is run by the dedicated employees of the Milam County Sheriff's Office. Our...

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rockdale, TX
Posted by
Rockdale Post

News wrap: Top stories in Rockdale

(ROCKDALE, TX) The news in Rockdale never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rockdale area, click here.
Rockdale, TX
Posted by
Rockdale Post

Where’s the most expensive gas in Rockdale?

(ROCKDALE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Rockdale area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Rockdale, TX
Posted by
Rockdale Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rockdale

(ROCKDALE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Rockdale, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2300 W Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.