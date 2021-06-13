Live events on the horizon in Dublin

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

Fearless & Fruitful Job Searching Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 265 E Washington St, Stephenville, TX

Looking for work? Feeling overwhelmed? Or bummed you aren’t landing anything? Come to a free discussion with local career and workforce professionals on how to be more marketable and land the job...

Farm Tour: June 26, 2021 @ 10:30am Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 3364 Co Rd 299, Dublin, TX

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour on our farm. We will take you on a tour of the farm as well as introduce you to our history and the products we sell. Please...

De Leon Peach and Melon Festival De Leon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX

We invite you to come out for a fun filled week with something for the entire family including the longest running and biggest tractor pull in Texas.

Little Authors Day Camp Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 113 E Blackjack St, Dublin, TX

Join Little Authors Dublin for a Summer Day Camp! Day Camps are $20 per child, and children must be 4+ and potty trained. Activities include a redi-made book, a craft, and an activity or game...

Ron Barber & the Creekside Republic Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 265 E Washington St, Stephenville, TX

Ron Barber of "Ron Barber & the Creekside Republic" will be at Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Stephenville, TX. Based out of Dallas, TX and founded in 2018, their blend of alternative rock and Texas country...