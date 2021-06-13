Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Live events on the horizon in Dublin

Posted by 
Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 8 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwTBa_0aT3My1s00

Fearless & Fruitful Job Searching

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 265 E Washington St, Stephenville, TX

Looking for work? Feeling overwhelmed? Or bummed you aren’t landing anything? Come to a free discussion with local career and workforce professionals on how to be more marketable and land the job...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIdju_0aT3My1s00

Farm Tour: June 26, 2021 @ 10:30am

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 3364 Co Rd 299, Dublin, TX

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour on our farm. We will take you on a tour of the farm as well as introduce you to our history and the products we sell. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRxQB_0aT3My1s00

De Leon Peach and Melon Festival

De Leon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX

We invite you to come out for a fun filled week with something for the entire family including the longest running and biggest tractor pull in Texas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBm1h_0aT3My1s00

Little Authors Day Camp

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 113 E Blackjack St, Dublin, TX

Join Little Authors Dublin for a Summer Day Camp! Day Camps are $20 per child, and children must be 4+ and potty trained. Activities include a redi-made book, a craft, and an activity or game...

Learn More

Ron Barber & the Creekside Republic

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 265 E Washington St, Stephenville, TX

Ron Barber of "Ron Barber & the Creekside Republic" will be at Fuzzy's Taco Shop - Stephenville, TX. Based out of Dallas, TX and founded in 2018, their blend of alternative rock and Texas country...

Learn More
Dublin Voice

Dublin Voice

Dublin, TX
17
Followers
93
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Barber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alternative Rock#Tx Join Little
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Dublin

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dublin: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 3. Administrative Coordinator - Temporary; 4. Experienced Supervisor - 2:30pm - 11pm, Mon thru Fri - Pays $12 per hr; 5. Electricians - Apprentice & Journeymen; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 7. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. CDL A Truck Driver; 10. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER;
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Homes for sale in Dublin: New listings

(DUBLIN, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Sasabe, AZPosted by
Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe calendar: Coming events

1. Carving, Texture, and Burnishing Demo — Fired Revelations Pottery; 2. The Power of the Herd Advanced Intensive (WORKSHOP IS FULL); 3. Tubac Golf Resort; 4. Patagonia Lake State Park Rally – 2021; 5. Anza Days;
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Ready for a change? These Dublin jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dublin: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Program Coordinator for Undergraduate Acess; 3. CLERICAL POSITION; 4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 5. Site Manager/Supervisor for Custodians (Salary Position with Benefits); 6. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 7. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Pool Maintenance; 10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Dublin sports lineup: What’s trending

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Dublin gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DUBLIN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dublin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 18974 S Us-377 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 18974 S Us-377, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

House-hunt Dublin: What’s on the market

(DUBLIN, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Dublin, TXPosted by
Dublin Voice

Single-family homes for sale in Dublin

(DUBLIN, TX) Looking for a house in Dublin? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
PoliticsPosted by
Dublin Voice

Dublin calendar: Coming events

1. Golden Saturday; 2. Kolby Cooper w/ Palmer Anthony; 3. De Leon Peach and Melon Festival; 4. Story Time at the Stephenville Public Library; 5. Purves Live Oak Cemetery Annual Meeting;