Coming soon: Breckenridge events

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Live events are coming to Breckenridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Breckenridge:

4th of July Boat Parade Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 Co Rd 567, Eastland, TX

The Eastland Chamber of Commerce and Outdoor Specialties are hosting our 3rd Annual 4th of July Boat Parade on Lake Leon at 7:00PM! The parade will start at

Two Man Lowball Golf Tournament benefitting Stephens County TX Crime Stoppers Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4111 W Walker St, Breckenridge, TX

Our 2021 golf tournament is benefiting Stephen County TX Crime Stoppers, a local organization helping build a safer hometown for Breckenridge, Texas, and Stephens County. The entry fee for the...

Fathers Day ride at Lazy TK Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 7823 Co Rd 292, Breckenridge, TX

Let's celebrate the Cowgirl Papa Ted Williams! Join us for a nice leisurely ride around the ranch!

Sips of Summer Wine Tasting 2021 Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5470 US-183, Breckenridge, TX

Join us in August for our annual Sips of Summer wine tasting! We will set up at Chandelier Ridge and enjoy a wonderful time with some great wineries. Tickets sales starting July 12th, 2021. Mark...

FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES is on Facebook. To connect with FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES, join Facebook today.