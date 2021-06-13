Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge, TX

Coming soon: Breckenridge events

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 8 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Live events are coming to Breckenridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Breckenridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUHkt_0aT3Mx9900

4th of July Boat Parade

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 Co Rd 567, Eastland, TX

The Eastland Chamber of Commerce and Outdoor Specialties are hosting our 3rd Annual 4th of July Boat Parade on Lake Leon at 7:00PM! The parade will start at

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Znpb_0aT3Mx9900

Two Man Lowball Golf Tournament benefitting Stephens County TX Crime Stoppers

Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4111 W Walker St, Breckenridge, TX

Our 2021 golf tournament is benefiting Stephen County TX Crime Stoppers, a local organization helping build a safer hometown for Breckenridge, Texas, and Stephens County. The entry fee for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkUy2_0aT3Mx9900

Fathers Day ride at Lazy TK

Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 7823 Co Rd 292, Breckenridge, TX

Let's celebrate the Cowgirl Papa Ted Williams! Join us for a nice leisurely ride around the ranch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNefM_0aT3Mx9900

Sips of Summer Wine Tasting 2021

Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5470 US-183, Breckenridge, TX

Join us in August for our annual Sips of Summer wine tasting! We will set up at Chandelier Ridge and enjoy a wonderful time with some great wineries. Tickets sales starting July 12th, 2021. Mark...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCWWv_0aT3Mx9900

FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES is on Facebook. To connect with FELLOWHSIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
26
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Breckenridge, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Government
City
Eastland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Wine#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#Cowgirl#Tx Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Breckenridge right now

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 511 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1602 W Walker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Breckenridge area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Breckenridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Alon at 3074 W Walker St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Conoco at 1602 W Walker St.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon. Alon at 1311 E Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 900 E Walker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. Walmart at 3800 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 411 S Breckenridge Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Breckenridge

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Breckenridge: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,079 per week; 2. TX - COTA - Breckenridge- $24.84 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 3. Porduction Worker; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Utility Locator; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $947.2 / Week; 7. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 8. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 9. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 10. Truck Driver;
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Breckenridge

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Breckenridge: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,324 per week; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Porduction Worker; 5. Financial Services Representative; 6. Heavy Equipment Mechanic # 743; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,291 per week; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver;