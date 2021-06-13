Cancel
Monahans, TX

Live events coming up in Monahans

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 8 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Monahans area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pOww_0aT3MvNh00

Ceramics

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

Crazy for clay? Hand-build and throw on the wheel as you make a variety of cool things from clay that will be fired in the museum kiln.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKcys_0aT3MvNh00

Intro to Mindfulness Workshop Series

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Odessa, TX

This whole-body approach incorporates breath-work, physical mobility, meditation, and visualization practices that can be integrated into your daily lives. The goal of this series is to increase...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXWiR_0aT3MvNh00

Odessa Gun & Blade Show

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Odessa Gun & Blade Show brings you a variety of vendors with guns, knives, ammo, holsters, accessories, coins, jewelry, collectibles and so much more!! Admission: $7 Adults; under 12 Free; $1 Off...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iTeq_0aT3MvNh00

Vacation Bible School

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1200 W 8th St, Odessa, TX

Vacation Bible School at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. 8th Street, Odessa, United States on Mon Jul 12 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIJl8_0aT3MvNh00

Main Street Pillow

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Main Street Pillow at Betty's Bobbin Box - Janome Dealer, Midland, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 10:00 am

