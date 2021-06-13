Denton events coming soon

(DENTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Denton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:

Country Christmas Train ‑ November Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1072 Cranford Rd, Denton, NC

Ride the Handy Dandy RR, see the lights, watch the nativity movie, hear the story & sing carols in the church, Explore our arts & crafts, General Store, the Doll Museum, Service Station. Roast...

July Chapter Meeting Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Scholarship presentation, Event planning and business meeting in the Jackson Hill Church at 3 PM on the Denton farm park showgrounds. The chapel has A/C

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 E Church St, New London, NC

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School is on Facebook. To connect with Destination Dig Vacation Bible School, join Facebook today.

Summer Reading Kickoff Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC

Our summer reading program begins with an outdoor kickoff, including animals, crafts and snacks. If you've already registered, come on over. If you haven't registered yet, come on over and...

Worship Service – In-Person/Radio/Facebook Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC

We have returned to in-person worship so join us in the sanctuary if you feel comfortable in doing so. We will continue to broadcast the service on the radio at 87.9 FM if you prefer to sit in...