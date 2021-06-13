Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, NC

Denton events coming soon

Posted by 
Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 8 days ago

(DENTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Denton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWHjJ_0aT3MtcF00

Country Christmas Train ‑ November

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1072 Cranford Rd, Denton, NC

Ride the Handy Dandy RR, see the lights, watch the nativity movie, hear the story & sing carols in the church, Explore our arts & crafts, General Store, the Doll Museum, Service Station. Roast...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ld9F9_0aT3MtcF00

July Chapter Meeting

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Scholarship presentation, Event planning and business meeting in the Jackson Hill Church at 3 PM on the Denton farm park showgrounds. The chapel has A/C

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQzFV_0aT3MtcF00

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 E Church St, New London, NC

Destination Dig Vacation Bible School is on Facebook. To connect with Destination Dig Vacation Bible School, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tIQa_0aT3MtcF00

Summer Reading Kickoff

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC

Our summer reading program begins with an outdoor kickoff, including animals, crafts and snacks. If you've already registered, come on over. If you haven't registered yet, come on over and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju06Y_0aT3MtcF00

Worship Service – In-Person/Radio/Facebook

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC

We have returned to in-person worship so join us in the sanctuary if you feel comfortable in doing so. We will continue to broadcast the service on the radio at 87.9 FM if you prefer to sit in...

Learn More
Denton Dispatch

Denton Dispatch

Denton, NC
30
Followers
85
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
City
New London, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Bible#Thu Nov 11#Nc Ride#General Store#The Doll Museum#The Jackson Hill Church#W Salisbury St#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Denton, NCPosted by
Denton Dispatch

Take a look at these homes on the Denton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: *** Contact Don Anthony Group directly at 704-644-1467 for potential cash towards your closing costs! *** Fabulous Lake home, perfect for main residence or
Denton, NCPosted by
Denton Dispatch

House-hunt Denton: What’s on the market

(DENTON, NC) Looking for a house in Denton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Denton, NCPosted by
Denton Dispatch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Denton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Denton: 1. Life Insurance Agent + (Start-up Assistance); 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Marketing Assistant - Immediate Hire; 4. Sales Associate! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,703 per week; 6. Shed and Playset Installers Needed! 1099 - Work as much as you want!; 7. Human Resources Generalist; 8. \$1,300 Per Week Local Route Now Available (CDL-A Needed); 9. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 10. Now Hiring Diesel Techs in Charlotte, NC!;