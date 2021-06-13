Cancel
Fennville, MI

Live events Fennville — what's coming up

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Fennville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fennville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoQiO_0aT3Mrqn00

Guided Farm Tour! 11am-12pm

Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th Street, Fennville, MI 49408

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEXo8_0aT3Mrqn00

Farm Sounds - Live Music Series with The Bootstrap Boys — Virtue Cider

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 2170 62nd St, Fennville, MI

Check out The Bootstrap Boys at Virtue Cider Farm in Fennville on June 19, 2021 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOBDL_0aT3Mrqn00

Lynn and the Moonshine Runners at Modales Winery

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2128 62nd St, Fennville, MI

Music event in Fennville, MI by Modales Wines and LYNN and the Moonshine Runners on Saturday, August 21 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouoax_0aT3Mrqn00

Last Day of School

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2611 56th St, Fennville, MI

Students will be dismissed at noon today. NOTE: Lunch will not be served today.

Learn More

Mimosas & Manicures

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2128 62nd St, Fennville, MI

Join us for our second installment of Mimosas & Manicures Sunday, June 13th! Enjoy fresh squeezed Mimosas at Modales and get those nails done... From 11am-4…

Learn More
