What’s up Lewistown: Local events calendar

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewistown:

Judith Mountain Lodge - Photography Retreat Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

We want to make this experience exactly what you want! Tell us what you want to learn and we will make sure we make time for it in our intinerary! We are so excited to have Jamie Denue as our...

Senior Teen Camp Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT

Missouri River Float Trip Boys & Girls entering grade 10 and up to age 19 Cost: $185 Register by July 26 This is a pre-register camp with limited space. Check-in time: 10am-12pm, Monday, August 2...

Midsummer Night's Dream Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

Central Montana Fair Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

Please join us for a fun, old fashioned Fair. Daily games, activities, and fun along the midway. We have indoor & outdoor vendor/concessions booths. Our grounds are grass covered and tree lined...

Solstice House Concert feat/Adessa Campbell & Dave Rummans — Lewistown Art Center Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Join us for an elegant and intimate evening in support of public art! Hosted at LAC Board Member Gerri Cambell's stunning historic home, with proceeds benefiting the 50th Anniversary Mural Project...