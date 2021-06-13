Cancel
Lewistown, MT

What's up Lewistown: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 8 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewistown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuZAT_0aT3Mqy400

Judith Mountain Lodge - Photography Retreat

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

We want to make this experience exactly what you want! Tell us what you want to learn and we will make sure we make time for it in our intinerary! We are so excited to have Jamie Denue as our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqlOu_0aT3Mqy400

Senior Teen Camp

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT

Missouri River Float Trip Boys & Girls entering grade 10 and up to age 19 Cost: $185 Register by July 26 This is a pre-register camp with limited space. Check-in time: 10am-12pm, Monday, August 2...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qMpH_0aT3Mqy400

Midsummer Night's Dream

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHYRR_0aT3Mqy400

Central Montana Fair

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

Please join us for a fun, old fashioned Fair. Daily games, activities, and fun along the midway. We have indoor & outdoor vendor/concessions booths. Our grounds are grass covered and tree lined...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6gqO_0aT3Mqy400

Solstice House Concert feat/Adessa Campbell & Dave Rummans — Lewistown Art Center

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Join us for an elegant and intimate evening in support of public art! Hosted at LAC Board Member Gerri Cambell's stunning historic home, with proceeds benefiting the 50th Anniversary Mural Project...

With Lewistown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lewistown, MTPosted by
Lewistown Journal

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(LEWISTOWN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lewistown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lewistown, MTPosted by
Lewistown Journal

Top Lewistown news stories

(LEWISTOWN, MT) What’s going on in Lewistown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Lewistown, MTPosted by
Lewistown Journal

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lewistown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lewistown, MTPosted by
Lewistown Journal

Top homes for sale in Lewistown

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Peaceful solitude will be yours on this beautiful 25 acre property about 20 minutes from Lewistown. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home was built in 2007 and features a large non-conforming room that could be used as an office or additional sleeping area; engineered wood floors; solid core alder doors; maple cabinets with solid surface countertops; stainless steel appliances; maple windows with alder trim; European roller shutters on all windows; insulated concrete foundation--and that's just the beginning. Sit on the covered redwood deck and watch all sorts of wildlife meander across your property...or stroll down and sit on the bench and listen to the creek as it flows by. This property must be experienced to truly be appreciated.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Pierce, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlsbGluZ3MlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQkFSTVQtMzE3ODc5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Prime location and well taken care of home in beautiful Lewistown! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a bonus room (office/den/sewing or craft room/extra bedroom)! Large living room with hardwoods & bay window, dining area has ceiling fan plus a bay window, bonus room has sliding door to an enclosed all season patio! Basement has 2 egress bedrooms, 1 bath, family room, utility area, gas fireplace, and lots of storage. Single attached garage in front, double attached garage/shop off alley w/gas heat & wood stove! Park like, private yard includes UGSP, wiring for a hot tub, fenced yard, swing, apple trees, choke cherries & more. Gas forced air, central cooling, and appliances stay including washer & dryer! Lots of built-ins, storage, plus a secure car port to store all your extras or toys!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ja'net Hofer, Metro, REALTORS L.L.P at 406-245-9300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlsbGluZ3MlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQkFSTVQtMzE3NDQyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>